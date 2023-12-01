- The Euro regains some composure against the US Dollar.
- European stocks open Friday’s session with generalized gains.
- Final PMIs, US ISM Manufacturing, Powell, Lagarde next on tap.
The Euro (EUR) manages to regain some balance against the US Dollar (USD) at the end of the week, prompting EUR/USD to revisit the area just beyond 1.0900 the figure.
On the flip side, the Greenback gives away part of the recent two-day recovery and recedes to the 103.40 zone when gauged by the USD Index (DXY) against the backdrop of the broad-based absence of direction in US yields across different timeframes.
The current monetary policy stance remains steady, as investors take into account the possibility of future interest rate cuts by both the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European Central Bank (ECB) in the spring of 2024.
On the domestic calendar, speeches by ECB’s Andrea Enria, Frank Elderson and President Christine Lagarde lie ahead.
In the US, the ISM Manufacturing takes centre stage seconded by Construction Spending and the final S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for the month of November.
Daily digest market movers: Euro digests the recent sell-off around 1.0900
- The EUR looks directionless against the USD.
- US and German yields trade in a mixed note so far.
- Investors expect the Fed to start cutting its rates in the spring of 2024.
- Markets lean towards a protracted impasse of the ECB until Q2 2024.
- Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI rose past 50 in November.
- Lagarde will speak later in the session.
- Chair Powell will participate in a roundtable discussion.
Technical Analysis: Euro’s outlook remains positive above 200-day SMA
EUR/USD alternates gains with losses in the sub-1.0900 region following Thursday’s pronounced pullback.
Extra losses could prompt EUR/USD to initially confront the key 200-day SMA at 1.0817, while the 55-day SMA at 1.0679 should provide further temporary contention. The loss of the latter exposes the weekly low of 1.0495 (October 13) ahead of the 2023 low of 1.0448 (October 3) and the round level of 1.0400.
Occasional bullish attempts should meet immediate hurdle at the November top of 1.1017 (November 29) seconded by the August peak of 1.1064 (August 10) and another weekly high of 1.1149 (July 27), all preceding the 2023 top of 1.1275 (July 18).
Meanwhile, the pair is seen maintaining its constructive outlook while above the 200-day SMA.
Euro FAQs
What is the Euro?
The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day.
EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
What is the ECB and how does it impact the Euro?
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy.
The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa.
The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
How does inflation data impact the value of the Euro?
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control.
Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
How does economic data influence the value of the Euro?
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency.
A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall.
Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
How does the Trade Balance impact the Euro?
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period.
If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
