The Euro abandons the area of recent tops against the US Dollar.

European stocks trade mostly with losses on Tuesday.

The FOMC Minutes and ECB Lagarde's speech will grab all the attention later in the day.

The Euro (EUR) comes under some pressure against the US Dollar, motivating EUR/USD to trim part of the earlier uptick to new three-month peaks in the 1.0960-1.0965 band, a region unseen since mid August, where some initial resistance seems to have emerged so far.

On the other side of the coin, the Greenback, gauged by the USD Index (DXY), manages to bounce off recent lows in the 103.20 zone despite the so-far tepid bearish note in US yields across the curve.

The Dollar's pullback is fueled by growing speculation about a potential Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cut in spring 2024, which remains underpinned by lower-than-expected inflation indicators (CPI and PPI) released last week.

On the European docket, European Central Bank’s (ECB) President Christine Lagarde will speak on “Inflation kills democracy” in Germany.

Across the ocean, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index eased to -0.49 in October. Later in the session, Existing Home Sales data are due followed by the FOMC Minutes of the November 1 meeting.

The EUR's upside runs out of some steam against the USD on Tuesday.

US yields trade in a mixed tone, German yields remain on the defensive.

Investors continue to price in interest rate cuts by the Fed in Q1 2024.

Markets expect the ECB to extend its pause until early next year.

BoE's Governor Andrew Bailey showed concerns over pesistent inflation.

ECB's Gediminas Simkus rules out another hike in December.

The RBA Minutes came in on the hawkish side.

Technical Analysis: Euro faces the next key target at 1.1000

EUR/USD extends the bullish move to fresh multi-week tops, exceeding 1.0960 on Tuesday.

The November high of 1.0965 (November 21) is currently just ahead of the psychological milestone of 1.1000 for EUR/USD. Further north, the pair might run into the August top of 1.1064 (August 10) and another weekly peak of 1.1149 (July 27), all of which precede the 2023 high of 1.1275 (July 18).

On the other hand, occasional bearish rallies should find first support at the key 200-day SMA at 1.0806, seconded by the temporary 55-day SMA at 1.0648. South of here, the weekly low of 1.0495 (October 13) appears before the 2023 low of 1.0448 (October 3).

Overall, the pair's chances should stay strong as long as it continues to trade above the 200-day SMA.