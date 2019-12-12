EUR/USD: Upside still capped below 1.1150 ahead of ECB

- 200-DMA at 1.1155 is a tough nut to crack for EUR/USD.
- US dollar nurses post-FOMC losses, awaits US tariffs decision.
- ECB President Lagarde’s debut rate-setting meeting in spotlight.
The bulls take a breather heading into the European opening bells, allowing a tight consolidative mode in EUR/USD below the key 200-DMA at 1.1155, as the focus remains on the European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy decision for a fresh direction.
Lagarde’s debut to disappoint the hawks?
The spot reports small gains in early Europe, remaining close to the five-week tops of 1.1145, retested in the Asian trades. The greenback continues to nurse Wednesday’s dovish US Federal Reserve bank’s (Fed) event induced losses across its main competitors, collaborating to the buoyant tone seen around EUR/USD.
However, the further upside appears limited, as markets refrain from placing any directional bets ahead of the key ECB rate decision and Lagarde’s presser. According to Yohay Elam, FXStreet’s Senior Analyst,” While the ECB is unlikely to change its policy in its last event for 2019, Christine Lagarde's first decision may cause high volatility in EUR/USD.”
“Upbeat figures and forecasts, as well as an attempt to appease the dissatisfied hawks, may push the euro higher. In the case of a balanced approach, the general trend will probably remain unchanged. And a surprisingly dovish stance may send the euro down”, Yohay adds.
On Wednesday, the US dollar was heavily dumped across the board after the Fed Chair Powell delivered dovish comments, citing that "in order for Fed to move rates up, would have to see a significant, persistent move up in inflation. That's my personal view." His remarks suggested that a rate cut is still on the Fed’s radar as we head into 2020. Meanwhile, markets are now pricing in a rate cut by early 2021.
In the day ahead, the ECB decision will offer fresh direction to the main currency pair but the moves may remain limited ahead of the US Dec. 15 tariffs decision.
EUR/USD Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1139
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.1139
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1057
|Daily SMA50
|1.1063
|Daily SMA100
|1.1066
|Daily SMA200
|1.1155
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1146
|Previous Daily Low
|1.107
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1116
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1002
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1176
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0981
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1117
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1099
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1091
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1042
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1014
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1167
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1195
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1243
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD sits at nine-month highs on the UK election day
GBP/USD is solidly bid at nine-month highs above 1.3200 on the UK election day. Sterling has rallied by 10% since early September. Markets seem to have priced in a Conservative victory. Investors are hedged for an unexpected election outcome.
EUR/USD: Bulls look to ECB for further upside beyond five-week high
EUR/USD logs in the fourth consecutive daily gain following the Fed’s accommodative stance. Second-tier German, EU data will offer intermediate moves ahead of the ECB. Trade/political headlines will also be on market players’ radar.
Forex Today: Powell punches dollar, Boris' judgment day, Trump's tariffs decision, Lagarde's ECB debut
The US dollar remains on the back foot after Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, clarified that his personal bar for raising rates is high. He first wants to see significant and persistent inflation before hiking.
Gold: Outlook neutral despite post-Fed rally
Gold's short-term outlook remains neutral with prices trapped in a sideways channel. The yellow metal jumped from $1,467 to $1,479 after Federal Reserve's President Powell sent the US dollar lower by mentioning high inflation as a prerequisite for rate hikes.
USD/JPY steadily climbs to session tops, around 108.65 region
USD/JPY continues to show some resilience below mid-108.00s. Fading safe-haven demand undermined the JPY and lends support. UK election, trade uncertainty might keep a lid on any strong gains.