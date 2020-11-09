- EUR/USD stalls upside despite broad US dollar weakness.
- Risk assets cheer a likely split US Congress following a Biden win.
- ECB Lagarde’s speech, Eurozone Sentix and risk trends in focus.
The buying interest around EUR/USD remains unabated heading into the European open, as the advance extends into a fifth straight session on Monday.
At the time of writing, the spot adds 0.12% at 1.1885, having failed several attempts to take out the 1.1900 level.
Broad-based US dollar weakness amid the upbeat market mood remains the main underlying theme, which helped the spot to recapture the 1.1900 level to reach its highest levels since mid-September.
The sentiment remains buoyed by the expectations of fewer regulatory reforms and additional monetary stimulus under US President-elect Joe Biden while the Republicans take hold of the upper chamber, the Senate.
The Eurostoxx 50 futures and Germany’s DAX futures rally nearly 2%, suggesting a positive open on the European indices, which could further bolster the market mood and exert additional downside pressure on the safe-haven US dollar.
“The pair's upside, however, may stall if the coronavirus numbers continue to rise across Eurozone. Major Eurozone economies like Germany and France have already declared a month-long lockdown and France is reportedly planning to downgrade forecasts for 2021 economic output,” FXStreet’s Analyst Omkar Godbole explains.
According to the latest survey conducted by the Bank of France, the French economy is seen operating 12% lower from normal levels under the new lockdown vs. 31% loss seen during April’s lockdown.
Germany’s exports surpassed expectations, with +2.3% in September vs. +1.4% expected while the Current Account surplus expanded in the reported month. The focus now shifts towards the Eurozone Sentix Investors’ Confidence data and ECB President Christine Lagarde’s speech for fresh impetus.
EUR/USD technical levels
The bulls need a decisive break above the July high of 1.1910 to extend the upside towards the psychological 1.1950 level. To the downside, immediate support is seen at 1.1840 (5-DMA), below which Friday’s low of 1.1795 could be tested.
EUR/USD additional levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1885
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.1879
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1765
|Daily SMA50
|1.1777
|Daily SMA100
|1.168
|Daily SMA200
|1.1333
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1891
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1796
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1891
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1603
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1881
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.164
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1855
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1832
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1819
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.176
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1724
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1915
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1951
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.201
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges toward 1.19 as markets cheer reduced election uncertainty
EUR/USD has been extending its gains after networks called Democrat Biden the victor of the elections. Markets are eyeing further responses, a speech by ECB President Lagarde, and coronavirus headlines.
GBP/USD nears 1.32 amid US elections, Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.32 as optimism about Brexit prevails ahead of fresh talks. BOE Governor Bailey speaks later. The safe-haven dollar is on the back foot after Biden was called president.
XAU/USD eases from multi-week tops, still comfortable above $1950 level
A softer tone surrounding the USD assisted gold to gain some traction on Monday. Speculations of further easing by the Fed further benefitted the yellow metal. The prevalent risk-on mood seemed to be the only factor capping any strong gains.
Forex Today: Markets, gold extend gains after Biden called winner, central bankers eyed
Markets in risk-on after networks called Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of the elections. Apart from further election responses, speeches by central bankers, Brexit, and coronavirus developments are eyed.
WTI gains 2.0% amid market optimism on US election results
WTI seesaws around the intraday high of $38.64, up 1.95% intraday, while heading into Monday’s European session. In doing so, the oil benchmark extends late Friday’s corrective recovery while parting ways from the previous two-day declines.