- The daily upside in ERU/USD lost momentum near 1.0980.
- The dollar regains some poise following session lows.
- Final March CPIs in Euroland, German IFO take centre stage this week.
Following the earlier advance to the 1.0980 region, EUR/USD has now lose some momentum and recedes to the 1.0930 area.
EUR/USD focused on data, coronavirus
EUR/USD is looking to add to recent gains at the beginning of the week, managing well to keep business above 1.0900 the figure against the backdrop of thin trade conditions due to the Easter Monday holiday in many European markets.
In the meantime, developments from the COVID-19 keep ruling the global sentiment amidst efforts in some countries to relax some lockdown measures in favour of the gradual re-start of the economic activity.
Nothing scheduled data-wise on both sides of the Atlantic on Monday, while US Retail Sales, Initial Claims, Industrial Production figures, the German IFO and final inflation figures for the month of March in the euro bloc will all be published later in the week.
What to look for around EUR
The euro is extending the upside on Monday amidst low volatility and thin trade conditions due to the Easter holidays. On the macro view, recent better-than-expected results in fundamentals in both Germany and the broader Euroland opened the door to some respite in the prevailing downtrend in fundamentals, although the underlying stance still remains well on the negative side. In addition, the recent Eurogroup agreement helped to alleviate some political effervescence among some state members, underpinning further the upbeat momentum in the single currency.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.01% at 1.0931 and a break above 1.0967 (weekly high Apr.13) would target 1.0973 (55-day SMA) en route to 1.0992 (monthly low Jan.29). On the other hand, immediate contention emerges at 1.0814 (78.6% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally) seconded by 1.0768 (monthly low Apr.6) and finally 1.0635 (2020 low Mar.20).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
