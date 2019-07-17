EUR/USD: Under pressure below 1.1245 while consolidating Dollar's resurgence

- EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.1212, between a range of 1.1207 and 1.1215.
- Bearish pressure could ease on a recovery above 1.1245.
EUR/USD dropped from 1.1260 to just above 1.1200 overnight. US Retail Sales kept the Dollar lit. Following disappointing GDP data out of China at the start of the week, the U.S. data, consumer spending forged ahead solidly in June, retail sales posting a stronger than expected 0.4% increase.
"The control group grew at a 7.5% annualised pace, the strongest pace in 14 years, underscoring a very buoyant consumer as a key counterbalance to elevated global and international trade risk, substantially reducing the odds that the Fed is dragged into a larger easing cycle beyond a couple of insurance cuts,"
analysts at Westpac explained. Never the less, markets continued to price 31bp of easing at the 31st July meeting though Fed funds futures for 2020 rose about 3bp in implied yield.
Fed's Powell
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was delivering a speech on "Aspects of Monetary Policy in the Post-Crisis Era" at the "French G7 Presidency 2019 - Bretton Woods: 75 Years Later, Thinking About the Next 75" event in Paris, France.
Key quotes:
- In our baseline outlook, we expect growth in the United States to remain solid, labor markets to stay strong, and inflation to move back up and run near 2 percent.
- Uncertainties about this outlook have increased, however, particularly regarding trade developments and global growth.
- US growth appears to have moderated.
- Uncertainties are viewed around trade and global growth.
- In addition, issues such as the U.S. federal debt ceiling and Brexit remain unresolved.
- Fed saw core PCE running at 1.7% y/y in June.
- Baseline Fed outlook is for US growth to remain solid but uncertainties have increased.
- FOMC participants have also raised concerns about a more prolonged shortfall in inflation below our 2 percent target.
- Long-run factors contributing to lower interest rates, growth and inflation likely to persist.
- The manufacturing sector has been weak since the start of the year.
- Market-based measures of inflation compensation have shifted down, and some survey-based expectations measures are near the bottom of their historical ranges.
- Many FOMC participants judged at the time of our most recent meeting in June that the combination of these factors strengthens the case for a somewhat more accommodative stance of policy.
- We are carefully monitoring these developments and assessing their implications for the U.S economic outlook and inflation, and will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion, with a strong labor market and inflation near its symmetric 2 percent objective.
- Growth in US consumer spending appears to have bounced back but business investment growth has slowed notably.
- We will also assess these developments in the context of the broader structural changes monetary policymakers have been facing since the Great Recession.
- I will focus on three tonight: the changed macroeconomic backdrop, the expanded toolkit, and the heightened focus on communication and transparency.
EUR/USD levels
Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet explained that "technical indicators have lost their bearish strength but hold around their daily lows, also near oversold levels. A break through the mentioned monthly low should open doors for a retest of the year bottom at 1.1106, while the bearish pressure could ease on a recovery above 1.1245, the mentioned Fibonacci resistance."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Under pressure below 1.1245 while consolidating Dollar's resurgence
EUR/USD dropped from 1.1260 to just above 1.1200 overnight. The markets continued to price 31bp of easing at the 31st July meeting though Fed funds futures for 2020 rose about 3bp in implied yield.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.2400 after the slump to 27-month low
Having plummeted to a 27-month low, GBP/USD recovers to 1.2410 during early Wednesday. British inflation numbers, political plays should be followed by fresh impulse.
USD/JPY rejected at 200-hour MA amid losses in Asian equities
USD/JPY is currently trading near 108.15, having faced rejection at the 200-hour moving average of 108.33 earlier today. The JPY is bid, possibly due to losses in equities. Also, Fitch Ratings' affirmation of Japan's rating at 'A' buoys the Yen.
Gold: Bulls are in the safe-zone, but are barely holding on
The 1400 psychological level is holding up which is just as well for the bulls, as a couple of dollars, a break of the 23.6% Fibo of the latest swing lows and highs could open up an onslaught to the downside.
Gold in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range ahead of US data/Powell
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session on Tuesday.