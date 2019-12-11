EUR/USD under pressure below 1.1100 ahead of US CPI, Fed

- 1.1100 is a tough nut to crack for the EUR bulls amid firmer USD.
- A break above Dec 4. High of 1.1117 needed for further upside.
- Next of relevance remains the US CPI data ahead of the Fed rate decision.
EUR/USD is seeing a typical pre-Fed decision caution trading so far this Wednesday, as the bulls take a back seat amid broad-based US dollar strength.
Focus on Fed’s dot plot update, Powell
The greenback keeps the upper edge across its main peers on the Fed day, finding some support from small gains in Treasury yields and looming US tariffs hike uncertainty. Overnight reports cited that the US is considering delaying the Dec 15 tariffs but President Trump was undecided yet.
Markets prefer to hold the US currency in times of uncertainty and an anti-risk trading environment. The USD index consolidates the overnight bounce around 97.50, up +0.12% on the day.
Adding to the pressure on the pair, the US dollar continues to benefit from the monetary policy divergence, with the Federal Reserve (Fed) dot plot revision to show that the Fed is likely to keep rates on-hold through 2020.
Meanwhile, the European Central Bank (ECB) President Lagarde, at her debut rate-setting meeting this Thursday, is expected to back ECB’s commitment to the recent stimulus package that included a rate cut and the restarting of quantitative easing (QE) program.
Looking ahead, the major will continue to trade in a sideways manner, tracking the US dollar price-action, in absence of any macro news from the European calendar. Further, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, due at 1330 GMT, will offer some trading impetus ahead of the key Fed event, due at 1900 GMT.
The Fed is unanimously expected to make no changes to its monetary policy settings, keeping interest rates steady at 1.5-1.75%. However, Fed Chair Powell’s comments and economic projections will hog the limelight.
EUR/USD Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1086
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1.1096
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1051
|Daily SMA50
|1.1059
|Daily SMA100
|1.1066
|Daily SMA200
|1.1156
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1098
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1062
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1116
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1002
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1176
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0981
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1085
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1076
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1072
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1049
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1036
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1109
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1122
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1145
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD consolidates losses below 1.3150 amid a tighter election poll
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3150, consolidating its losses after YouGov's MRP poll showed a tighter Conservative majority ahead of the UK elections on Thursday. Trade headlines and the Fed decision are also awaited.
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.11 amid trade uncertainty, ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11, consolidating its gains. Uncertainty about the planned US tariffs on China looms and tension is mounting ahead of US inflation and the all-important Fed decision.
Forex Today: Boris gets a blow from big poll, tariff threat looms, focus on the Fed
President Donald Trump has yet to decide on the December 15 tariffs, according to the Wall Street Journal. On the other hand, the paper says that negotiators are laying the groundwork for a deal.
Gold stalls two-day winning streak on the Fed day, trade jitters continue
Gold prices register a mild loss of -0.05% while hovering below $ 1465 on Wednesday. The yellow metal seems to have lacked buying interest ahead of the key monetary policy meeting by the US Federal Reserve (Fed).
USD/JPY: 200-hour EMA questions immediate rising trend-channel
USD/JPY recently took a U-turn from 200-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Even so, it stays well within the two-day-old rising trend-channel formation. The pair trades around 108.75 at the press time on Wednesday.