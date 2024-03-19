- Euro losses a step vs US Dollar, eyes on Fed decision.
- US housing gains, Building Permits, and Housing Starts rise.
- Germany’s ZEW and EU surveys beat expectations, uplifting investor sentiment.
The Euro remains on the defensive against the US Dollar as market participants await March’s monetary policy decision by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) on Wednesday. Therefore, the EUR/USD trades at 1.0859 and loses 0.12%.
EUR/USD dips amid central bank movement, positive US housing data
Tuesday’s session witnessed two major central banks' decisions. The Bank of Japan (BOJ) exited from negative interest rates, though delivered a dovish hike, which weakened the Japanese Yen (JPY) against most G8 currencies. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) holds rates unchanged at 4.35%, with the RBA still considering a rate hike if inflation reaccelerates.
Aside from this, Wall Street prints decent gains as global bond yields drop. The US economic docket showed the housing sector is gathering steam. US Building Permits in February grew 1.9%, MoM, up from 1.489 million to 1.496 million. At the same time, Housing Starts for the same period exceeded estimates of 8.2%, increasing by 10.7%.
In the meantime, the US 10-year Treasury bond yield retreats two basis points, down to 4.034%. The US Dollar Index (DXY), a gauge of the buck’s value against a basket of other currencies, gains 0.23%, up at 103.82.
On the Eurozone’s (EU) front, Germany published the March ZEW Survey, which improved the country to 31.7, while the EU one surged to 33.5, beating estimates.
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The EUR/USD daily chart suggests the pair is neutral to downward biased, though dynamic support levels like the 200, 100, and 50-day moving averages (DMAs) capped the Euro’s losses, opening the door for a recovery. If buyers lift the exchange rate above 1.0900, it could expose the March 13 high at 1.0964. followed by the year-to-date (YTD) high at 1.0981. On the other hand, sellers need to push prices below the 200-DMA at 1.0838, so they could threaten to challenge 1.0800.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0864
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1.0872
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.087
|Daily SMA50
|1.085
|Daily SMA100
|1.0861
|Daily SMA200
|1.0839
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0906
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0866
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0964
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0873
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0898
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0695
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0881
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0891
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0857
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0841
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0817
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0897
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0922
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0937
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0850 following earlier decline
EUR/USD regained its traction and recovered above 1.0850 in the American session on Tuesday. The US Dollar struggles to preserve its strength following the mixed opening in Wall Street and helps the pair hold its ground ahead of Fed policy announcements on Wednesday.
GBP/USD rebounds from two-week lows, trades above 1.2700
GBP/USD staged a rebound and rose above 1.2700 after touching its lowest level in two weeks below 1.2670 on Tuesday. Investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of the Fed and the BoE policy meetings, making it difficult for the pair to gather directional momentum.
Gold keeps hovering around $2,150 ahead of Federal Reserve’s decision
Gold edged lower toward $2,150 in the American session after spending the first half of the day in a narrow band at around $2,160. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady above 4.3% ahead of the Fed event and does not allow XAU/USD to gain traction.
Why is the crypto market crashing?
The two most important contribution to the ongoing bull market is the meteoric rise in Bitcoin due to the ETF approval and the sudden interest spike in Solana ecosystem. But the recent move suggests that the upward momentum is dissipating and a correction looms.
Shocker, Yen weakens after BoJ hike
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) scrapped its negative rate policy, raised the rates from -0.10% to 0%, ditched its YCC policy and ended the purchases of ETF and Japanese real estate investment trusts.