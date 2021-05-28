EUR/USD tumbles to weekly lows near 1.2130, rebounds afterwards

- EUR/USD drops to lows in the 1.2135/30 band.
- US Core PCE rose 3.1% YoY, the highest since 1994.
- US President Biden will announce the FY2022 Budget.
EUR/USD manages to regain some composure following weekly lows in the vicinity of 1.2130 on Friday.
EUR/USD weaker on dollar strength
EUR/USD extended further the weekly leg lower to the area of 1.2130 before some support turned up at the end of the week.
In fact, the buying interest in the dollar accelerated after inflation figures measured by the Core CPE rose 3.1% on a year to April, more than expected and the highest level since 1994.
The higher-than-expected PCE reading failed, however, to reignite some lasting upside momentum in US yields, with the 10-year reference now slipping back to the 1.60% region after climbing as high as the proximity of 1.63% during early trade.
In Germany, yields of the German 10-year Bund also retreats from tops and return to the -0.18%.
Earlier in the euro docket, the final Consumer Confidence tracked by the European Commission came in at -8.1 for the current month.
Later in the NA session, the final May U-Mich Index is due, while markets’ attention will also be on the announcement of the multi-trillion budget by President Biden, with infrastructure and families in the centre of the debate.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD recorded new 4-month highs near 1.2270 earlier in the week before coming under some selling pressure to the 1.2130 region. The move higher remains largely underpinned by the improved sentiment in the risk appetite and the persistent sell-off in the greenback amidst rising optimism on the recovery in the euro area, which appears in turn supported by the firmer pace of the vaccine rollout. In addition, better-than-expected key fundamentals pari passu with the surging morale in the bloc also props up the upbeat mood surrounding the pair.
Key events in the euro area this week: ECB C.Lagarde (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery in the region. Sustainability of the pick-up in inflation figures. Progress of the vaccine rollout. Probable political effervescence around the EU Recovery Fund. German elections.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is losing 0.27% at 1.2161 and a break below 1.2051 (weekly low May 13) would target 1.1985 (monthly low May 5) en route to 1.1970 (200-day SMA). On the other hand, the next hurdle emerges at 1.2266 (monthly high May 25) followed by 1.2300 (round level) and finally 1.2349 (2021 high Jan.6).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around 1.2150 after robust US data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.2150, significantly down on the day, as US Core PCE surged to 3.1%, above 2.9% expected. Other figures also show a steaming hot economy. Earlier, the greenback was underpinned by President Biden's big budget.
GBP/USD extends falls on dollar strength
GBP/USD remains pressured and trades near 1.4150, as the US dollar holds firmer on the session amid higher yields and Biden's spending plan. Concerns about the Indian covid variant offset hawkish BOE comments. US Core PCE beat estimates with 3.1% YoY.
XAU/USD keeps the red below $1900 ahead of US PCE
Gold price is holding the lower ground near $1890, having tested Thursday’s low of $1888, as the US dollar remains firmer amid higher Treasury yields. Hopes for a bigger-than-expected US stimulus package continue to keep the global stocks in a sweet spot.
Polygon bulls rest, but prepare for 50% advance
MATIC price shows the exhaustion of bullish momentum after a massive ‘up only’ rally since hitting a local bottom on May 23. Now, Polygon is likely to retrace to stable support levels before kick-starting another leg up.
US PCE inflation preview: Key asset to watch – Gold
Annual Core PCE inflation is expected to rise to 2.9% in April. Investors will keep a close eye on US Treasury bond yields. Gold looks vulnerable to a deep correction on a strong PCE print.