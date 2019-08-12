EUR/USD tumbles to session lows near 1.1170

- EUR/USD leaves the 1.1200 region and tests daily lows.
- No scheduled events today leave the attention to trade.
- German ZEW survey next of significance on Tuesday.
EUR/USD is now accelerating the downside after breaking below the 1.1200 handle at the beginning of the week.
EUR/USD focused on US-China trade, Italy
Despite the knee-jerk, spot maintains the broad-based sideline theme in the familiar range so far on Monday, all against the backdrop of permanent cautiousness on developments from the US-China trade war.
Other than the trade front, EUR stays wary on headlines from the Italian political scenario, where speculations of snap elections remain on the rise and Lega Nord’s official said the party plans to raise the budget deficit to 2.8% of GDP in order to avoid a VAT increase.
It will be an interesting week data wise for the single currency, as the German ZEW survey is due tomorrow ahead of German/EMU advanced Q2 GDP figures and Industrial Production in the euro area, all due on Wednesday. Across the pond, all eyes will be on CPI results (Tuesday) and Retail Sales (Thursday).
What to look for around EUR
The reluctance of EUR to edge lower in the current risk-off environment could be reflected in ‘repatriation’ forces currently at play as well as the potential funding stance of the currency. Italian politics has resurfaced as a source of uncertainty as of late and is expected to weigh on the sentiment sooner rather than later. Sustained bullish attempts in the pair still look flimsy amidst ECB’s preparations for a fresh wave of monetary stimulus (most likely to be announced in September), including a potential reduction of interest rates, the re-start of the QE programme and a probable tiered deposit rate system. In the meantime, the unremitting deterioration of the economic outlook in the region and the lack of traction in inflation are seen capping extra gains and are also lending extra support to the dovish stance of the ECB.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.22% at 1.1172 and faces the next support at 1.1156 (10-day SMA) seconded by 1.1101 (low Jul.25) and finally 1.1026 (2019 low Aug.1). On the flip side, a breakout of 1.1249 (monthly high Aug.6) would target 1.1282 (high Jul.19) en route to 1.1293 (200-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sliding below 1.1200 amid trade tensions, Italian uncertainty
EUR/USD has kicked off the by falling below 1.1200. China has further devalued its yuan amid tensions with the US. Italy's Salvini is calling for elections.
GBP/USD is recovering amid hopes for blocking a no-deal Brexit
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2050, up. MPs are contemplating ways to prevent a no-deal Brexit by forcing the government to ask for an extension to Article 50.
USD/JPY off lows, re-takes 105.50 amid better risk tones
Amid higher Treasury yields and risk-on action in the Asian equities and US equtiy futures, USD/JPY is seen recovering from an early dip to 105.30 levels. But the Yen remains better bid amid increased US-China trade risks.
Gold: Buyers and sellers jostle around $1496
With the global traders awaiting fresh trade/political clues to extend Gold’s previous run-up, the quote takes the rounds to $1496 during early Monday in Asia.
Forex Today: Trade tensions boost the yen, fresh attempts to halt a hard Brexit
Reports suggest that talks between the US and China may not resume. Goldman Sachs has said that Chinese stocks may be overvalued as outflows may hurt it while the chances of a US recession have risen.