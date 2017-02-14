EUR/USD tumbles below 1.0600 as Yellen signals rate hikes

EUR/USD tumbles below 1.0600 as Yellen signals rate hikesBy Matías Salord
The US dollar jumped across the board after Janet Yellen said that more rate hikes would likely be appropriate. EUR/USD fell quickly from 1.0610 to 1.0575, hitting the lowest level in 4 weeks.
The pair was holding near the lows with the USD keeping a bullish tone in the market. Yellen was reading the speech and then she will answer questions from senators.
Waiting too long to tighten would be unwise - Fed's J.Yellen
Levels to watch
To the upside, resistance levels might now be located at 1.0590 (Asian session low), 1.0630 (daily high) and 1.0655/60 (Feb 13 high). On the flip side, support is seen at 1.0575 (Jan 19 low), 1.0550/55 (Jan 10 low) and 1.0510.