EUR/USD trades in a vacillating fashion in the mid-1.0800s

- EUR/USD advances to the 1.0870 region earlier on Wednesday.
- The dollar remains bid across the board amidst higher US yields.
- Hawkish ECB speak keeps the pair on the positive side.
EUR/USD clings to daily gains around the 1.0850 region against the backdrop of a firm note in the greenback on Wednesday.
EUR/USD: Weekly gains look capped near 1.0870
EUR/USD trades within the familiar range, up slightly in the mid-1.0800s against the backdrop of the moderate bounce in the greenback.
The better tone in the European currency looks propped up by comments from ECB’s rate setters. Indeed, ECB Board member Kazimir suggested that the core inflation could take a key role when it comes to interest rate decisions at the time when he left the door open to further rate hikes, albeit at a slower pace. In addition, member Lane defended further rate hikes and suggested inflation in the region could drop rapidly by year end.
In the euro calendar, Consumer Confidence tracked by GfK in Germany improved marginally to -29.5 for the month of April (from -30.6), while the Consumer Confidence in France receded to 81 in March (from 82).
In the US, MBA Mortgage Applications expanded 2.9% in the week to March 24 and Pending Home Sales are due later.
What to look for around EUR
The weekly recovery in EUR/USD meets initial resistance near 1.0870 amidst the resumption of some USD-buying.
In the meantime, price action around the European currency should continue to closely follow dollar dynamics, as well as the potential next moves from the ECB in a context still dominated by elevated inflation, although amidst dwindling recession risks for the time being.
Key events in the euro area this week: Germany GfK Consumer Confidence, France Consumer Confidence (Wednesday) – Germany Flash Inflation Rate, EMU Consumer Confidence, Economic Sentiment (Thursday) – Germany Retail Sales/Labor Market Report, EMU Flash Inflation Rate/Unemployment Rate, France Flash Inflation Rate, Italy Flash Inflation Rate (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Continuation, or not, of the ECB hiking cycle. Impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the growth prospects and inflation outlook in the region. Risks of inflation becoming entrenched.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, the pair is gaining 0.04% at 1.0846 and a break above 1.0929 (monthly high March 23) would target 1.1032 (2023 high February 2) en route to 1.1100 (round level). On the downside, the next support aligns at 1.0712 (low March 24) followed by 1.0637 (100-day SMA) and finally 1.0516 (monthly low March 15).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fluctuates around 1.0850 after US data
EUR/USD continues to move up and down in a relatively tight range at around 1.0850 on Wednesday after having retreated from the daily high it set at 1.0870. The data from the US showed that Pending Home Sales rose unexpectedly in February but failed to trigger a market reaction.
GBP/USD rebounds after finding support near 1.2300
GBP/USD has regained its traction and recovered toward 1.2350 after having declined toward 1.2300 earlier in the session. The risk-positive market environment, as reflected by rising US stocks, makes it difficult for the US Dollar to gather strength and helps the pair edge higher.
Gold recovers toward $1,970 in choppy session
Gold price staged a rebound toward $1,970 following a drop below $1,960 in the European morning. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield continues to fluctuate above 3.5% on Wednesday, making it difficult for XAU/USD to make a decisive move in either direction.
Altcoins flourish as BTC remains rangebound
Bitcoin price shows no signs of moving in either direction. The non-volatile characteristic is seen affecting Ethereum, which also hovers in a tight range. Ripple price, however, is a rebel, since it has exploded in the last few days.
Athleisure does it again as earnings blowout send LULU up 17%
Lululemon Athletica (LULU), the only heir to Nike's (NKE) success in the athletic wear realm, reported earnings late Tuesday that show why it has remained a must-own stock despite the market tanking over the past year.