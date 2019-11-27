EUR/USD Technical Analysis: The 1.10 area keeps holding the downside

EUR/USD remains depressed near the 1.10 mark for yet another day.

A breach of 1.10 should put 1.0930 back on the radar.

EUR/USD remains in the area of 2-week lows around the key 1.10 handle.

Above the 55-day SMA at 1.1041 the downside pressure should alleviate and allow for a potential test of last week’s highs in 1.1095/1.1100 band.

If the pair clears 1.10, then the 1.0990 region should offer interim support ahead of the more relevant 1.0930 zone. If the selling impetus picks up pace, then a move to 2019 low at 1.0879 should not be ruled out.