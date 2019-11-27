EUR/USD Technical Analysis: The 1.10 area keeps holding the downside

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD remains depressed near the 1.10 mark for yet another day.
  • A breach of 1.10 should put 1.0930 back on the radar.

EUR/USD remains in the area of 2-week lows around the key 1.10 handle.

Above the 55-day SMA at 1.1041 the downside pressure should alleviate and allow for a potential test of last week’s highs in 1.1095/1.1100 band.

If the pair clears 1.10, then the 1.0990 region should offer interim support ahead of the more relevant 1.0930 zone. If the selling impetus picks up pace, then a move to 2019 low at 1.0879 should not be ruled out.

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1006
Today Daily Change 23
Today Daily Change % -0.16
Today daily open 1.1024
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1064
Daily SMA50 1.1042
Daily SMA100 1.1083
Daily SMA200 1.1171
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1026
Previous Daily Low 1.1006
Previous Weekly High 1.1098
Previous Weekly Low 1.1014
Previous Monthly High 1.118
Previous Monthly Low 1.0879
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1018
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1014
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1012
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0993
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1031
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1038
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.105

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured around 1.10 ahead of massive US data release

EUR/USD pressured around 1.10 ahead of massive US data release

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.10, marginally lower. US GDP, Durable Goods Orders, and the Core PCE are some of the indicators line up ahead of the US holiday.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD bears the burden of latest UK election polls amid broad USD strength

GBP/USD bears the burden of latest UK election polls amid broad USD strength

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850, lower. The Conservatives' shrinking lead in polls and trade uncertainty are weighing. The broad MRP poll, which correctly foresaw the hung parliament in 2017, is eyed late in the day.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: waiting for US data at weekly highs

USD/JPY: waiting for US data at weekly highs

The US will release the second estimate of Q3 Gross Domestic Product, foreseen at 1.9%. USD/JPY bullish as long as above 108.85, a critical Fibonacci support level.

USD/JPY News

Gold slips below $1460 level, downside seems limited ahead of US macro data

Gold slips below $1460 level, downside seems limited ahead of US macro data

Gold failed to capitalize on the previous session's recovery move from two-week lows and traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session on Wednesday.

Gold News

US Q3 GDP Second Estimate Preview: Stronger than predicted US growth

US Q3 GDP Second Estimate Preview: Stronger than predicted US growth

3rd qtr annualized GDP is projected to be unchanged at 1.9%, 2nd qtr GDP was 2.0%. 1st qtr was 3.1%. Stronger consumer spending in recent statistics may provide a boost to GDP. Business investment was moribund in the 3rd qtr.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures