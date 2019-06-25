EUR/USD technical analysis: Snaps four-day winning run, but bull breakout still valid

- EUR/USD's four-day winning streak ended on Tuesday.
- The inverse head-and-shoulders breakout is still valid.
- The bullish case would weaken below 1.1344.
EUR/USD fell 0.28 percent on Tuesday, engulfing Monday's high and low and ending the four-day winning streak.
The currency pair, however, defended the former resistance-turned-support of the 200-day moving average (MA), which was located at 1.1355 on Tuesday. Interestingly, the neckline of the inverse head-and-shoulders pattern breached was also seen at 1.1355 yesterday.
Put simply, the bullish outlook put forward by an upside break of the 200-day MA and the inverse head-and-shoulders breakout on Friday is still valid. Supporting the bullish case is the fact that the 5-day moving average has crossed above the 200-day MA for the first time since May 2018.
The case for a rally to 1.16 would further strengthen if the pair bolsters the bullish setup with a close above Tuesday's high of 1.1412.
The outlook, however, would turn bearish if the pair finds acceptance below 1.1344 – the low of Tuesday's bearish outside day candle. As of writing, the pair is trading at 1.1361.
Daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Pivot points
-
- R3 1.1477
- R2 1.1446
- R1 1.1407
- PP 1.1375
-
- S1 1.1336
- S2 1.1305
- S3 1.1266
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
