EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Remains bearish below the resistance line at 1.1114

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • Despite Wednesday’s test of the 1.0980 region, EUR/USD remains broadly within a consolidative mood above the 1.10 handle.
  • The ECB event later today will be key in determining the near/medium term price action of spot. On the upside, initial hurdle emerges at last week’s top at 1.1085 ahead of the resistance line at 1.1114.
  • Above the latter, the downside pressure should subside somewhat and allow for a move higher to the more relevant 1.1146/63 band, where coincide the 55-day SMA and late August top.
  • Looking south, Wednesday’s low at 1.0985 should offer interim resistance in case sellers regain the upper hand ahead of another test of the 2019 low at 1.0926.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1014
Today Daily Change 14
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 1.1014
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1058
Daily SMA50 1.1138
Daily SMA100 1.1186
Daily SMA200 1.1265
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1056
Previous Daily Low 1.0985
Previous Weekly High 1.1085
Previous Weekly Low 1.0926
Previous Monthly High 1.1251
Previous Monthly Low 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1012
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1029
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0981
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0948
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.091
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1051
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1089
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1122

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD clings to 1.10 ahead of the critical ECB meeting

EUR/USD clings to 1.10 ahead of the critical ECB meeting

EUR/USD is trading around 1.10 as tension mounts ahead of the ECB decision. A 10bps rate cut and some QE are probably priced into the euro with high uncertainty.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD ignores stark warning and political chaos

GBP/USD ignores stark warning and political chaos

GBP/USD is trading above 1.23, stable. Released Yellowhammer documents reveal significant economic carnage in case of a no-deal Brexit. US inflation figures are due out later on.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY clings to gains near 6-week tops, around 108.00 handle

USD/JPY clings to gains near 6-week tops, around 108.00 handle

Fading safe-haven demand continues to weigh on the JPY and fuels the positive momentum. The USD remained well supported by surging US bond yields and contributes to the up-move. Traders now look forward to the ECB decision for some impetus ahead of the US CPI figures.

USD/JPY News

Gold jumps back above $1500 mark, multi-day tops

Gold jumps back above $1500 mark, multi-day tops

Gold quickly reversed an early Asian session dip and rallied back above the key $1500 psychological mark to hit three-day tops in the last hour.

Gold News

Forex Today: Trump's gesture to China improves the mood ahead of the critical ECB decision

Forex Today: Trump's gesture to China improves the mood ahead of the critical ECB decision

The market mood has improved after US President Donald Trump tweeted that he is delaying the new tariffs on China from October 1 to October 15 as a gesture to China that celebrates its national day on October 1. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures