EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Rallies still capped by the 1.1060/65 band

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The recent bull run in EUR/USD met strong hurdle in the 1.1060 region, or monthly tops.
  • A surpass of this resistance area should reassert the upside pressure and allow for a probable visit to September’s peak at 1.1109.
  • On the other hand, the inability of spot to extend the rally on a sustainable fashion (ideally in the near term) should open the door for some consolidative mood ahead of extra losses to, initially, the 21-day SMA ay 1.0984.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1037
Today Daily Change 36
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 1.1034
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0984
Daily SMA50 1.1043
Daily SMA100 1.114
Daily SMA200 1.1217
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1046
Previous Daily Low 1.0991
Previous Weekly High 1.1063
Previous Weekly Low 1.0941
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1025
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1012
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1002
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0969
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0947
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1057
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1079
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1111

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

