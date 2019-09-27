EUR/USD technical analysis: Oversold RSI signals pullback from 5-month-old support-line

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD sellers dominate around the fresh yearly low.
  • Oversold RSI, near-term falling trend-line could question bears.

While sustained trading below three-week-old support (now resistance) portrays the EUR/USD pair’s weakness, nearness to key support-line, amid oversold RSI, keeps buyers hopeful while the quote seesaws near 1.0915 during early Friday.

As a result, counter-trend traders will look for a bounce from a falling trend-line since late-April, at 1.0890, in order to challenge immediate resistance-line, at 1.0925/27, a break of which could escalate the recovery to 1.0960/65 and 10-day simple moving average (SMA) near 1.1000 mark.

It should, however, be noted that pair’s sustained run-up beyond 1.1000 enable bulls to aim for monthly top close to 1.1110.

In a case when bears refrain from respecting the oversold condition of 14-day relative strength index (RSI), May 2017 low near 1.0840 and April 2017 gap of 1.0740 will flash on sellers’ radar.

EUR/USD daily chart

Trend: pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0913
Today Daily Change -9 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.08%
Today daily open 1.0922
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1016
Daily SMA50 1.1088
Daily SMA100 1.1167
Daily SMA200 1.1245
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0967
Previous Daily Low 1.0909
Previous Weekly High 1.1084
Previous Weekly Low 1.099
Previous Monthly High 1.1251
Previous Monthly Low 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0931
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0945
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0898
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0874
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0839
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0957
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0992
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1016

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Oversold RSI signals pullback from 5-month-old support-line

EUR/USD: Oversold RSI signals pullback from 5-month-old support-line

While sustained trading below three-week-old support (now resistance) portrays the EUR/USD pair’s weakness, nearness to key support-line, amid oversold RSI.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Slips further towards 1.2266/72 support-confluence

GBP/USD: Slips further towards 1.2266/72 support-confluence

Sustained trading below 21-day simple moving average (DMA), coupled with the bearish signal from the 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) indicator.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY bulls eye a break onto 108 handle

USD/JPY bulls eye a break onto 108 handle

USD/JPY has been trading between 107.66 and 107.85 in Asia, a touch lower on the session so far, -0.12% at the time of writing. USD/JPY was heavy overnight but managed to hold in the 107.80/90 territory.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Consolidating between key support and resistances

Gold: Consolidating between key support and resistances

The price of gold is consolidating following failures in the 1530s which have proven again to be a resistance where prices were fiercely rejected.  A fresh bullish cycle will open a fresh bullish cycle will be confirmed targetting the 1800s.

Gold News

US Durable Goods Orders preview: Consumers have questions

US Durable Goods Orders preview: Consumers have questions

Durable goods orders are predicted to fall 1.0% in August following July’s revised 2.0% gain, initially 2.1%. Orders ex transport are projected to rise 0.2% after a 0.4% decline.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures