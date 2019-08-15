EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro under pressure near daily lows as US Retail Sales beat expectations

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is trading near daily lows following the release of the better-than-expected US Retail Sales data.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.1136 support. 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
On the daily time-frame, the single currency is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The US Retail sales came in better-than-expected, strengthening the USD. 

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

 
The Euro is challenging the 1.1136 support. A beak below the level would open the doors to further losses towards 1.1107, 1.1084 and 1.1061 levels.
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
The market is under bearish pressure at daily lows. Immediate resistances are seen at the 1.1144 and 1.1160 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 
  

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1138
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 1.1138
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1168
Daily SMA50 1.1236
Daily SMA100 1.1223
Daily SMA200 1.1294
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1192
Previous Daily Low 1.1131
Previous Weekly High 1.1251
Previous Weekly Low 1.1104
Previous Monthly High 1.1373
Previous Monthly Low 1.106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1154
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1168
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1116
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1092
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1054
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1176
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1214
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1238

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

