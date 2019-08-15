EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro under pressure near daily lows as US Retail Sales beat expectations

EUR/USD is trading near daily lows following the release of the better-than-expected US Retail Sales data.

The level to beat for sellers is the 1.1136 support.

EUR/USD daily chart

On the daily time-frame, the single currency is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The US Retail sales came in better-than-expected, strengthening the USD.

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

The Euro is challenging the 1.1136 support. A beak below the level would open the doors to further losses towards 1.1107, 1.1084 and 1.1061 levels.

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

The market is under bearish pressure at daily lows. Immediate resistances are seen at the 1.1144 and 1.1160 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator

Additional key levels