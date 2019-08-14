EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro rolling into the Asian session near weekly lows, sub-1.1144 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD broke below the critical 1.1160 support this Wednesday.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.1136 support. 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
On the daily time-frame, the common currency is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). 
 

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

 
After six days of trading range, EUR/USD eventually broke below the 1.1160 support and the 100 SMA. The Euro reached the 1.1136 support, which is now the level to beat for bears. Looking down, the next supports are seen at the 1.1107, 1.1084 and 1.1061 levels.
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
Some profit-taking is making the market stall above the 1.1136 support. The bearish pressure remains and immediate resistances are seen at the 1.1144 and 1.1160 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 
  

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1138
Today Daily Change -0.0034
Today Daily Change % -0.30
Today daily open 1.1172
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1172
Daily SMA50 1.1238
Daily SMA100 1.1224
Daily SMA200 1.1295
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1229
Previous Daily Low 1.117
Previous Weekly High 1.1251
Previous Weekly Low 1.1104
Previous Monthly High 1.1373
Previous Monthly Low 1.106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1193
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1207
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1151
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1131
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1092
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1211
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.125
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.127

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends slide sub-1.1160 as fear turns into panic

EUR/USD extends slide sub-1.1160 as fear turns into panic

Concerns about recessions in the US and Europe unleashed panic: equities are on free-fall and safe-haven assets on the run. EUR/USD down as the dollar is, at the moment, the best of two evils.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hovers above 1.2050 amid US, UK recession fears

GBP/USD hovers above 1.2050 amid US, UK recession fears

GBP/USD is trading above 1.2050 but off the highs. The yield curve has inverted in both the US and the UK – signaling a potential recession in both countries. Trade tensions and Brexit are eyed.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY resumes decline in risk-averse scenario

USD/JPY resumes decline in risk-averse scenario

The test of 107.00 is now history, with the pair now trading well below 106.00 amid renewed fears about the global economic downturn. The inverted US yield-curve only exacerbates demand for the Yen.

USD/JPY News

Gold prices reinvigorated by yield curve inversion, futures closed at highest levels since 2013

Gold prices reinvigorated by yield curve inversion, futures closed at highest levels since 2013

Spot gold has been travelling to the upside in but has met a wall at the highs of $1,524.10 from a low of $1,494.20.  Futures, on the other hand, marked their highest finish since 2013.

Gold News

Inverted Yield Curve Will Keep Volatility Alive

Inverted Yield Curve Will Keep Volatility Alive

The longer a yield curve stays inverted, the higher the likelihood of a recession within one-year. While this does not mean that returns (mainly equity) will be lower, it does (historically) mean that price action across all asset classes will be very volatile.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  