EUR/USD technical analysis: 50% Fib capping upside, bearish hammer on D1

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD's bounce seems to have stalled at a key Fibonacci level. 
  • Wednesday's hammer candle is warning of an impending bearish move. 

EUR/USD's recovery rally from recent lows below 1.10 has stalled around the key Fibonacci level and a pullback could be in the offing.

The currency pair has repeatedly failed to beat 1.1082 – 50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.1175/1.10989 – in the last three days.

More importantly, EUR/USD created a bearish hammer candle on Wednesday, warning of an impending bearish move.

The combination of persistent failure at the key level and bearish candlestick pattern indicates the market will likely test dip demand with a pullback to 1.1050. Acceptance below that level would validate Wednesday's bearish hammer and shift risk in favor of a re-test of the recent low of 1.0989.

A bullish revival needs a close above 1.1082 (50% Fib + hammer's high). The pair is currently trading at 1.1078, representing marginal gains on the day.

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1078
Today Daily Change 0.0004
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 1.1074
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1078
Daily SMA50 1.1044
Daily SMA100 1.1091
Daily SMA200 1.1176
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1082
Previous Daily Low 1.1052
Previous Weekly High 1.1058
Previous Weekly Low 1.0989
Previous Monthly High 1.118
Previous Monthly Low 1.0879
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1064
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1071
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1057
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.104
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1027
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1087
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.11
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1116

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: 50% Fib capping upside, bearish hammer on D1

EUR/USD: 50% Fib capping upside, bearish hammer on D1

EUR/USD's recovery rally from recent lows below 1.10 has stalled around the key Fibo level and a pullback could be in the offing. The pair has repeatedly failed to beat 1.1082.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD turns flat on the day near 1.2920

GBP/USD turns flat on the day near 1.2920

GBP/USD extends its sideways grind above the 1.29 handle in the late American session as the USD largely ignores the FOMC's meeting minutes, which revealed that most policymakers saw October cut was warranted amid global weakness.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY bounces-back above 108.50 on fresh trade optimism

USD/JPY bounces-back above 108.50 on fresh trade optimism

USD/JPY staged a quick 30-pips rebound on risk recovery following some upbeat remarks from the Chinese Vice-Premier Liu. The spot regained the 108.50 level, tracking the bounce in the S&P 500 futures. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Looks heavy with signs of indecision on the daily chart

Gold: Looks heavy with signs of indecision on the daily chart

Gold could slip into losses as technical charts are indicating the recovery rally has run out of steam. The market sentiment is still quite bearish as the metal is struggling despite US-China political tensions. 

Gold News

FOMC minutes dash hope for future rate cuts, trade deal worries send equities plunging

FOMC minutes dash hope for future rate cuts, trade deal worries send equities plunging

The minutes of the October 29-30 Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting showed that most likely all eight members who voted in favor of the 0.25% cut thought it was sufficient to keep the expansion intact.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures