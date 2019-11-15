EUR/USD Technical Analysis: 50-day SMA restricts immediate recovery

- The EUR/USD pair’s recent pullback stays below near-term key resistance.
- A sustained downside break could recall October month lows.
- 1.1180/75 keeps the key to the pair’s rally.
EUR/USD buyers look for confirmation, despite recent bounce, as prices still trade below the near-term key moving average, around 1.1025, during early Friday.
The 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of 1.1040 acts as immediate upside barrier to the pair holding gate for a further recovery towards late-October low surrounding 1.1075/80 and then a rise to 1.1130.
However, any further upside will have to conquer 1.1175/80 confluence including 200-day SMA and multiple tops since October 21.
Meanwhile, pair’s failure to keep the gains and a decline below the recent low of 1.0989 could recall early-October levels close to 1.0940 and 1.0880 to the chart.
EUR/USD daily chart
Trend: Bearish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1024
|Today Daily Change
|3 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.1021
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1092
|Daily SMA50
|1.1041
|Daily SMA100
|1.1101
|Daily SMA200
|1.1181
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1029
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0989
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1176
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1016
|Previous Monthly High
|1.118
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0879
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1013
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1004
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0997
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0974
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0958
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1037
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1052
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1076
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
