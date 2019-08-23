EUR/USD: Teasing range breakdown ahead of Powell speech

- EUR/USD has been restricted to a narrow range of 1.1115-1.1063 since last Friday.
- The pair is currently probing the lower edge of the trading range.
- A range breakdown, if any, could trap sellers on the wrong side of the market if Fed's Powell sounds dovish.
EUR/USD failed to close above 1.11 for the fourth straight day on Thursday and is currently teasing a downside break of the five-day trading range of 1.1115-1.1063.
As of writing, the pair is trading at 1.1068. A 4-hour close below 1.1063 would confirm a range breakdown. That would imply a resumption of the sell-off from recent highs near 1.1250 and open the doors for a drop below the psychological support of 1.10.
Focus on Powell's speech
Federal Reserve's (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell will speak Friday morning at the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole symposium, an important gathering of central bankers and economists.
The financial markets are priced for a 25 basis point rate cut in September. At the same time, the markets are also expecting the European Central Bank (ECB) to deliver massive stimulus next month.
So far, the dovish ECB expectations have overshadowed the dovish Fed expectations. This is evident from the fact that the EUR/USD dropped by more than 180 pips over the last 2.5 weeks. Also, the Fed has been reluctant to signal aggressive rate cuts.
So, the greenback could take a beating if Powell bows down to political pressure by using the Jackson Hole speech to set the stage for aggressive easing in the near term. In that case, range breakdown in EUR/USD, if any, could be short-lived.
The common currency, however, will likely end up falling below 1.10 if Powell refrains from signaling additional easing, forcing markets to price out prospects of a September rate cut.
Ahead of Powell's speech (due at 14:00 GMT), the pair may also respond to comments by other Fed policymakers and the US housing data.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1068
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1.1082
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1137
|Daily SMA50
|1.1211
|Daily SMA100
|1.1215
|Daily SMA200
|1.1287
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1114
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1064
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1232
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1066
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1373
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1083
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1094
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1059
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1036
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1009
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1109
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1136
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1159
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Teasing range breakdown ahead of Powell speech
EUR/USD has been restricted to a narrow range of 1.1115-1.1063 since last Friday. The pair is currently probing the lower edge of the trading range. A range breakdown, if any, could trap sellers on the wrong side of the market if Fed's Powell sounds dovish.
GBP/USD retraces from 3-week high while heading into G7, Jackson Hole
GBP/USD trims latest gains as Tories warn PM Johnson. The increasing scope of soft Brexit triggered the pair’s earlier surge. G7, global central bankers’ appearance at Jackson Hole will be followed for fresh impulse.
USD/JPY: Yen dips as Japan's inflation hovers at 2-year lows
The Japanese Yen is losing altitude in Asia, possibly due to dismal Japanese inflation data and the resulting rise in the dovish Bank of Japan (BOJ) expectations. Japan's core inflation remained at two-year lows in July.
Gold: Looks south with symmetrical triangle breakdown on 4H
Gold has dived out a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart. The daily chart indicators also favor a drop to $1,480. Essentially, sellers have come out victorious in a tug of war with the bulls.
The audiences of Chairman Powell
The FOMC vote in July to drop the fed funds rate 0.25% for the first time since December 2008 was 8-2 with some members who approved the reduction doubting its logic or necessity.