EUR/USD: Teasing range breakdown ahead of Powell speech

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD has been restricted to a narrow range of 1.1115-1.1063 since last Friday.
  • The pair is currently probing the lower edge of the trading range.
  • A range breakdown, if any, could trap sellers on the wrong side of the market if Fed's Powell sounds dovish.

EUR/USD failed to close above 1.11 for the fourth straight day on Thursday and is currently teasing a downside break of the five-day trading range of 1.1115-1.1063.

As of writing, the pair is trading at 1.1068. A 4-hour close below 1.1063 would confirm a range breakdown. That would imply a resumption of the sell-off from recent highs near 1.1250 and open the doors for a drop below the psychological support of 1.10.

Focus on Powell's speech

Federal Reserve's (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell will speak Friday morning at the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole symposium, an important gathering of central bankers and economists.

The financial markets are priced for a 25 basis point rate cut in September. At the same time, the markets are also expecting the European Central Bank (ECB) to deliver massive stimulus next month.

So far, the dovish ECB expectations have overshadowed the dovish Fed expectations. This is evident from the fact that the EUR/USD dropped by more than 180 pips over the last 2.5 weeks. Also, the Fed has been reluctant to signal aggressive rate cuts.

So, the greenback could take a beating if Powell bows down to political pressure by using the Jackson Hole speech to set the stage for aggressive easing in the near term. In that case, range breakdown in EUR/USD, if any, could be short-lived.

The common currency, however, will likely end up falling below 1.10 if Powell refrains from signaling additional easing, forcing markets to price out prospects of a September rate cut.

Ahead of Powell's speech (due at 14:00 GMT), the pair may also respond to comments by other Fed policymakers and the US housing data.

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1068
Today Daily Change -0.0014
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 1.1082
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1137
Daily SMA50 1.1211
Daily SMA100 1.1215
Daily SMA200 1.1287
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1114
Previous Daily Low 1.1064
Previous Weekly High 1.1232
Previous Weekly Low 1.1066
Previous Monthly High 1.1373
Previous Monthly Low 1.106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1083
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1094
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1059
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1036
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1009
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1109
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1136
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1159

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

