EUR/USD struggles to recover from two-year lows, steadies near 1.0970

- Markets are pricing increased odds of a 20 bp ECB cut in September.
- Latest PMI data from Germany and eurozone confirm contraction in manufacturing activity.
- US Dollar Index remains on track to post its highest daily close in more than 2 years.
The EUR/USD pair lost nearly 150 pips last week and started the new week below the critical 1.10 handle on Monday. With the Greenback preserving its strength and investors staying away from euro amid expectations of an aggressive dovish move by the European Central Bank, the pair extended its slide and touched its lowest level in more than two years at 1.0957.
The subdued trading action amid the Labor Day holiday in the US in the second half of the day allowed the pair to go into a consolidation phase. As of writing, the pair was down 0.17% on the day at 1.0970.
Uninspiring data and ECB rate cut expectations weigh on EUR
Earlier today, the final reading of the IHS Markit's Eurozone Manufacturing PMI came in at 47 to match the previous estimate and the market expectation. However, the same PMI data for Germany ticked down to 43.5. Commenting on the data, "Trade wars and tariffs remain the biggest concerns among producers, and the escalation of global trade war tensions in August encouraged further risk aversion," said Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at the IHS Markit.
Meanwhile, following last weeks dovish commentary from ECB officials, Reuters today reported that eurozone money markets were now pricing a 60% probability of a 20 basis-point rate cut in September while seeing at least a 10 basis-point rate cut as imminent.
On the other hand, the Greenback remains as a safer alternative and continues to find demand. The US Dollar Index, which rose above the 99 handle for the first time since mid-2017 on Friday, extended its rally on Monday and was last seen adding 0.25% on the day at 99.06.
Tomorrow, Christine Lagarde, who is expected to become the next president of the ECB, will speak in front of the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON). Later in the day, the IHS Markit and the ISM both will be releasing their August PMI reports for the US.
Technical levels to consider
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0968
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|1.0992
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1125
|Daily SMA50
|1.119
|Daily SMA100
|1.1204
|Daily SMA200
|1.1277
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1062
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0962
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1164
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0962
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1251
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0962
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1001
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1024
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0948
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0905
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0848
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1048
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1106
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1148
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades near fresh two-year lows amid USD strength
EUR/USD is trading below closer to 1.0950, hitting the lowest since 2017. The US dollar continues gaining ground. US markets are closed for a holiday.
GBP/USD extends falls below 1.2050 amid election rumors
GBP/USD is dropping over 100 pips below 1.2050 as rumors about a snap election swirl. PM Johnson has summoned the cabinet unexpectedly. The opposition reportedly wants a 3-month Brexit delay.
USD/JPY: market struggling for direction
The USD/JPY pair closed the week with a gain of more than 100 pips supported by recovering US Treasury bond yields amid easing concerns over a prolonged US-China trade conflict and a broadly stronger USD.
Gold falls back to $ 1520 amid resurgent USD demand
Fresh bids emerged just below the 1520 level over the last hour, allowing a tepid recovery in Gold. However, resurgent US dollar demand across the board could keep a lid on the recovery.
US recession: With consumers showing fatigue, what is left to hold up the economy?
A consumer sentiment survey is showing signs of weakness. Consumption has held up the economy up while investment dragged it down. The chances of a recession are rising and that may weigh on the dollar.