EUR/USD struggles to extend Tuesday's gain as coronavirus worries return

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • Dollar takes a lead on haven demand as coronavirus fears return.
  • New York reported the biggest single-day rise in the number of cases. 
  • EUR/USD has trimmed gains seen on Tuesday and could suffer a deeper drop.

EUR/USD is flashing red while heading into the London open, marking a weak follow-through to Tuesday's 0.92% rise from 1.08 to 1.0926.

The pair is trading at 1.0860 at press time, representing a 0.28% decline on the day.

The American dollar found bids in Asia, as the S&P 500 futures declined by 0.5%, signaling risk aversion after New York reported 731 fatalities from coronavirus on Monday- the biggest daily spike. Meanwhile, Spain's daily toll of coronavirus deaths also rose for the first time in five days.

The risk sentiment also weakened after ratings agency Standard and Poor's put the country's AAA rating on the negative, citing recent deterioration in the fiscal metrics.

The downside in EUR/USD will likely gather pace if the European equities open on a negative note in response to the renewed virus concerns. Traders, however, should note that oil benchmarks are flashing green and could bode well for stocks, in which case, the haven demand for the dollar will likely weaken.

The European data docket is thin, while across the pond, Federal Reserve's March meeting minutes are scheduled for release at 18:00 GMT.

From a technical perspective, the immediate bias would remain bearish as long as the hourly chart descending trendline drawn from overnight highs is intact. As of writing, the trendline hurdle is located at 1.0888. A break above that level would signal a continuation of the rally from the April 6 low of 1.0768 and open the doors to the 200-hour average hurdle at 1.0932.

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.086
Today Daily Change -0.0032
Today Daily Change % -0.28
Today daily open 1.0892
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.095
Daily SMA50 1.098
Daily SMA100 1.104
Daily SMA200 1.1067
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0926
Previous Daily Low 1.0784
Previous Weekly High 1.1144
Previous Weekly Low 1.0773
Previous Monthly High 1.1497
Previous Monthly Low 1.0636
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0872
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0838
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0808
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0725
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0666
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0951
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.101
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1093

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD advances toward 1.24 amid optimism about Johnson

GBP/USD advances toward 1.24 amid optimism about Johnson

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.24, buoyed by reports that UK PM Johnson is breathing on his own. The market mood is calm amid hopes of turning a corner on coronavirus. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD is recovering amid a better market mood

EUR/USD is recovering amid a better market mood

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.09, recovering amid a better market mood. Earlier, the eurozone finance minister failed to agree on a joint economic response to coronavirus =.

EUR/USD News

BTC/USD fades and challenges Altcoins to take leadership

BTC/USD fades and challenges Altcoins to take leadership

Dominance charts show a positive spin for Ether to the detriment of Bitcoin. The technical structures also favour the project led by Vitalik Buterin. XRP fights to regain the $0.20 level and position itself in the race to the moon.

Read more

WTI pierces $25 amid mixed clues, EIA data eyed

WTI pierces $25 amid mixed clues, EIA data eyed

WTI holds onto recovery gains. The US catalysts seem to drive energy prices more than from the Middle East. API data escalated the inventory build, EIA might follow the footprints. Coronavirus crisis weighs on the market sentiment. 

Oil News

Gold remains confined in a range, around $1650 region

Gold remains confined in a range, around $1650 region

Gold extended its consolidative price action through the early North-American session and is currently placed in the neutral territory, around the $1650 zone.

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures