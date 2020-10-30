EUR/USD struggles for direction around 1.1670, focus on data

- EUR/USD remains under pressure well below 1.1700.
- The sentiment in euro remains sour following the ECB event.
- German Retail Sales contracted 2.2% MoM in September.
The downside pressure around the single currency remains well in place for yet another session and prompts EUR/USD to keep business well below the 1.1700 mark.
EUR/USD offered post-ECB, looks to data
EUR/USD extends the leg lower on Friday, shedding ground uninterruptedly since Monday and meeting contention around the 100-day SMA in the mid-1.1600s so far this week.
Spot sees its decline exacerbated as market participants continue to digest the recent dovish tone from the European Central Bank (ECB) at its event on Thursday.
It is worth recalling that the central bank is expected to announce further accommodative measures at the December meeting. The ECB also reiterated that the economic recovery is losing momentum and it will “recalibrate its instruments” in response to the release of updated staff macroeconomic projections, also in the last month of the year.
Pretty interesting session data wise, with the German high street losing momentum in September following the 2.2% monthly contraction in the retail sales. In Spain, the economy is expected to have expanded 16.7% in Q3, while preliminary inflation figures in France see the CPI contracting 0.1% MoM and staying flat from a year earlier in October. Still in the euro area, flash German and EMU Q3 GDP results come up next seconded by the preliminary CPI and unemployment rate in the broad euro region. In addition, ECB’s Y.Mersh and L.De Guindos are due to speak.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD loses momentum and retests the mid-1.1600s against the backdrop of a persistent inflows into the safe haven universe. The outlook on EUR/USD still remains positive, however, and bearish moves are deemed as corrective only. Further out, the positive bias in the euro remains underpinned by auspicious results from domestic fundamentals (despite momentum appears somewhat mitigated in several regions), although the now dovish stance from the ECB could favour extra weakness in the short-term. Supporting the euro still remains the solid position of the EMU’s current account. In addition, the probable “blue wave” following the US elections is deemed as a negative driver for the greenback and carries the potential to lend extra legs to the pair in the longer run.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.03% at 1.1669 and faces the next support at 1.1650 (monthly low Oct.29) followed by 1.1612 (monthly low Sep.25) and finally 1.1495 (monthly high Mar.9). On the other hand, a breakout of 1.1880 (monthly high Oct.21) would target 1.1917 (high Sep.10) en route to 1.1965 (monthly high Aug.18).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.17 amid upbeat EZ figures, US election uncertainty
EUR/USD is trading around 1.17, staging only a meager recovery despite eurozone GDP smashing estimates with 12.7% QoQ growth. The euro is under pressure amid covid-related lockdowns and uncertainty about the US elections. US personal income beat expectations with 0.9%.
GBP/USD hovers over 1.29 amid fears of a UK lockdown
GBP/USD is trading above 1.29, off the lows as markets bounce. Fears of a nationwide lockdown loom large, as UK covid cases are rising. Brexit negotiations are also eyed.
Gold clings to modest gains above $1870 level, remains vulnerable
Gold gained some positive traction on Friday and moved away from one-month lows. A subdued USD price action, weaker risk sentiment remained supportive of the uptick. The set-up supports prospects for additional weakness and warrants caution for bulls.
Canada: Real GDP grows by 1.2% in August vs. 0.9% expected
The economic activity in Canada expanded by 1.2% on a monthly basis in August, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. This print followed July's growth of 3.1% (revised from 3%) and beat the market expectation of 0.9%.
WTI recovers from four-month low as Kuwait denies division in OPEC+ on output cuts
WTI bounces from the 4.5-month low of 34.92 reached Thursday. Russia and Saudi Arabi favor extending the current output cut deal into 2021. Kuwait says it will support any decision by OPEC+ on the oil supply policy.