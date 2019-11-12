EUR/USD struggles below 50-DMA ahead of German ZEW, Trump

EUR/USD stuck in range as USD sees a steady recovery.

US-China trade deal woes, Hong Kong unrest dent risk appetite.

German ZEW Survey to boost the EUR bulls ahead of Trump’s speech?

EUR/USD is seen moving back and forth in a 15-pips trading range around 1.1030 ahead of the European open, having faced rejection on several attempts to regain the 1.1050 level.

EUR/USD: Bearish while below 50-DMA at 1.1042

The spot trades modestly flat in the familiar trading range on the 1.10 handle, with the upside attempts capped by the broad-based US dollar recovery. The resurgence of the safe-haven demand amid lingering US-China trade deal concerns and the Hong Kong civil unrest aided the overnight recovery in the greenback.

Meanwhile, on the EUR-side of the equation, the inconclusive outcome of the Spanish general election combined with Eurozone economic growth worries continue to remain a dragged on the common currency.

However, the downside remains capped amid expectations of an improvement in the German ZEW Survey, which is seen rebounding from -22.8 to -13.0 in November. Further, the latest Politico report, citing the EU officials that US President Trump is expected to delay auto tariff decision for 6 more months, also lend some support to the EUR bulls.

Markets now eagerly await the German macro news and some clarity on the US-China trade front for fresh trading impetus while Trump’s speech later today at 1700 GMT could also direct the next moves in the spot.

EUR/USD Technical levels to consider