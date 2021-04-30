EUR/USD: Strong resistance aligns at 1.2185- UOB

EUR/USD keeps the positive bias unchanged, although it still faces strong resistance at 1.2185, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Yesterday, we highlighted that EUR ‘could continue to advance even though overbought conditions suggest that the next major resistance at 1.2185 is likely out of reach’. We added, ‘there is a relatively strong resistance at 1.2145’. EUR subsequently advanced to 1.2149 before easing off to trade mostly sideways (low has been 1.2101). While upward momentum has waned, it appears too early to expect a sustained pullback. For today, EUR could edge higher but the major resistance at 1.2185 is still likely out of reach (there is a minor resistance at 1.2160). Support is at 1.2100 followed by 1.2080.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “There is not much to add to our update from yesterday (29 Apr, spot at 1.2135). As highlighted, the positive phase in EUR that started early this month is still intact. However, in view of the overbought conditions, EUR may find it hard to break the major resistance at 1.2185. On the downside, a breach of 1.2050 (no change in ‘strong support’ level) would indicate that the positive phase has come to an end.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
