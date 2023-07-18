EUR/USD strengthens beyond mid-1.1200s, highest since February 2022 on weaker USD

- EUR/USD climbs to a fresh YTD top and draws support from renewed USD selling bias.
- Bets that the Fed will soon end its rate-hiking cycle continues to weigh on the Greenback.
- Expectations for more rate hikes by the ECB underpin the Euro and also act as a tailwind.
The EUR/USD pair regains positive traction after the range-bound price action witnessed over the past two days and climbs to its highest level since February 2022, around the 1.1255 region during the Asian session on Tuesday.
The US Dollar (USD) comes under some selling pressure and drifts back closer to a 15-month low touched last Friday in the wake of the likelihood that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is nearing the end of its policy tightening campaign. The bets were reaffirmed by a further moderation in the US consumer prices and justifies the recent slide in the US Treasury bond yields. This, along with a positive risk tone, weighs on the safe-haven Greenback, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a tailwind for the EUR/USD pair.
The shared currency, on the other hand, remains well supported by firming expectations for additional interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB) beyond July. In fact, the minutes of the June ECB meeting released last Thursday showed that the Governing Council is determined to continue the current hiking cycle to curb stubbornly high inflation, which is anticipated to stay above the 2% target through the end of 2025. This, to a larger extent, helps offset signs of a cooling economy and favours the EUR/USD bulls.
Market participants now look forward to the latest economic forecasts by the European Commission for a fresh impetus. Later during the early North American session, traders will take cues from the release of Retail Sales and Industrial Production figures from the US. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, might influence the USD and provide some impetus to the EUR/USD pair. The aforementioned fundamental backdrop, meanwhile, suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the upside.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1254
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|1.1235
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0982
|Daily SMA50
|1.0874
|Daily SMA100
|1.086
|Daily SMA200
|1.066
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1249
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1203
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1245
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0944
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1012
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0662
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1231
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1221
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1209
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1184
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1164
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1255
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1275
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
