EUR/USD still looks to the 1.0770 region – UOB

According to FX Strategists at UOB Group, there is still scope for EUR/USD to grind lower to the 1.0770 region ahead of 1.0740.
24-hour view: “EUR edged below the bottom of our expected sideway-trading range of 1.0785/1.0830 (low of 1.0775) before settling at 1.0783 (- 0.19%). While it is too early to expect a bottom, the combination of waning momentum and oversold conditions suggest EUR is likely to struggle to extend its decline. From here, there is chance for EUR to dip below the major 1.0770 support but a sustained drop below this level is not expected (next support is at 1.0740). Resistance is at 1.0805 followed by 1.0820.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “EUR registered the thirteen straight days of ‘lower low’ yesterday (albeit marginally) as it touched 1.0775. Our latest narrative from Wednesday (19 Feb, spot at 1.0795) still stands. As highlighted, the weak phase that started earlier this month has not stabilized. That said, downward momentum appears to be struggling and EUR has to break the major 1.0770 support before a move to 1.0740 can be expected. On the upside, the ‘strong resistance’ level has moved lower to 1.0845 from 1.0860. A breach of the ‘strong resistance’ would indicate the current weakness in EUR has run its course.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
