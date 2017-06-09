EUR/USD still a ‘buy on dips’ – Danske Bank

EUR/USD still a ‘buy on dips’ – Danske BankBy Pablo Piovano
Jens Pedersen, Chief Analyst at Danske Bank, still sees occasional dips in spot as buying opportunities.
Key Quotes
“EUR/USD inched above back 1.19 yesterday driven by lower US yields and modest USD weakness. Investors positioning ahead of the ECB meeting tomorrow is likely to be the main driver for the cross today”.
“With the cross trading above 1.19 there could be some room on the downside for EUR/USD if Mario Draghi tomorrow (as we expect) addresses some concerns about recent months’ pace of EUR appreciation”.
“However, we maintain that dips in EUR/USD will be short-lived, and we believe any decline should be used to position for a further move up in EUR/USD on a 6-12M horizon”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.