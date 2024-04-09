- EUR/USD stable as markets await key economic events in the week.
- Focus on US CPI, expecting inflation moderation monthly, annually.
- ECB decision eyed, with rate adjustment speculation affecting Euro.
The Euro failed to gain traction against the US Dollar, registered minuscule losses of 0.02%, yet hovers at around the 1.0850 area, capped by dynamic support and resistance levels, namely daily moving averages (DMAs).
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0850, with markets eyeing upcoming economic releases
The economic docket was scarce on both sides of the Atlantic as market participants prepared for Wednesday's release of US inflation data and Thursday's European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy decision.
The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for March is anticipated to increase by 0.3% month-over-month, which is below the 0.4% increase in February, while annually, the CPI is expected to escalate from 3.2% to 3.4%. The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is forecasted to decrease from 0.4% to 0.3% month-over-month and from 3.8% to 3.7% year-over-year.
The ECB is expected to keep rates unchanged on April 11, but odds are increasing that President Lagarde and Co. will likely need to ease policy in June if they want to achieve a soft landing.
That would widen the interest rate differentials between the Eurozone (EU) and the US, favoring further EUR/USD downside.
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
With price action capped on the upside by the 100-DNA at 1.0872, buyers remain unable to challenge the 1.0900 figure, which could pave the way to challenge higher levels, like the March 21 high at 1.0942, followed by March’s 8 swings high at 1.0984. On the other hand, if sellers clear the confluence of the 50 and 200-DMAs at around 1.0830s, the EUR/USD could challenge the 1.0800 mark. Further downside is seen at the 1.0750 psychological level, ahead of the April 2 low of 1.0724.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0858
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.0859
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0847
|Daily SMA50
|1.083
|Daily SMA100
|1.0874
|Daily SMA200
|1.0833
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0862
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0821
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0876
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0725
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0981
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0768
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0846
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0837
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0833
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0806
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0791
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0874
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0889
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0915
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats amid surging US inflation, revised Fed rate cut expectations
The Australian Dollar posted losses of more than 1.50% on Wednesday against the US Dollar following the release of a hotter-than-expected inflation report in the United States. Traders have begun to price in fewer rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, a bullish signal for the Greenback.
EUR/USD looks depressed near 1.0700 ahead of ECB
The intense move higher in the Dollar forced EUR/USD to retreat to multi-day lows near the 1.0700 region amidst rising cautiousness prior to the ECB gathering on Thursday.
Gold: Risk aversion keeps XAU/USD afloat
Gold prices remain on the back foot on the back of the CPI-driven rebound in the US Dollar as well as multi-week highs in US yields across the curve.
Ethereum resumes consolidating move amid ETH ETF approval speculation
Ethereum (ETH) is expected to see a price increase in the coming weeks, considering the upcoming Bitcoin (BTC) halving and a potential spot ETH approval.
Bank of Canada monetary easing door slightly ajar
The Bank of Canada (BoC) held its policy interest rate steady at 5.00% at today's monetary policy announcement, an outcome that was widely expected. However, the accompanying statement pointed to the potential for lower policy interest rates in the months ahead.