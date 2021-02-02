EUR/USD stays offered, rebounds from lows near 1.2020

- EUR/USD bottomed out in the 1.2030/25 band on Tuesday.
- The dollar remains firm and clinches new yearly highs.
- EMU’s flash GDP came in above expectations in Q4.
The selling note remains well and sound around the European currency, although EUR/USD manages to leave behind the area of recent YTD lows near 1.2020.
EUR/USD exposes a move to 1.2000
EUR/USD extends the sour mood into Tuesday’s session and tumbled to new 2021 lows near 1.2020, opening the door to a potential re-visit to the psychological mark at 1.20 the figure in case the selling impetus picks up extra pace.
In the meantime, higher US yields and a context favourable to the risk aversion continue to lend support to the buck, which trades in the area of yearly tops near 90.20 when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
Collaborating with the move up in the dollar, Dallas Fed R.Kaplan suggested that the rise in yields is a good sign and he expects higher yields as the economy keeps growing. He also said that any debate on policy normalization is still premature, adding that part of the current situation in financial markets is linked to the Fed’s policy and liquidity.
In the domestic docket, advanced GDP figures in the Euroland showed the region is projected to contract 0.7% during the October-December period and 5.1% on an annualized basis, both prints coming in a tad above estimates.
In the NA session, the IBD/TIPP Index is next on tap followed by the API’s weekly report and speeches by FOMC’s L.Mester (Cleveland) and J.Williams (New York).
What to look for around EUR
Occasional legs lower in EUR/USD remain contained in the 1.2050 band so far. The near-term outlook for the pair looks tilted towards some consolidation, although it appears constructive in the longer run and always supported by prospects of a strong recovery in the region (and abroad), which is in turn underpinned by extra fiscal stimulus by the Fed and the ECB. In addition, real interest rates continue to favour the euro area vs. the US, which is also another factor supporting the EUR along with the huge, long positioning in the speculative community.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is down 0.16% at 1.2040 and faces immediate contention at 1.2026 (2021 low Feb.2) seconded by 1.2000 (psychological mark) and finally 1.1976 (50% Fibo of the November-January rally). On the other hand, a breakout of 1.2173 (23.6% Fibo of the November-January rally) would target 1.2189 (weekly high Jan.22) en route to 1.2349 (2021 high Jan.6).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles to new 2021 low under 1.2050
EUR/USD has slipped below 1.2050, falling to the lowest levels since early December – a new 2021 trough. The common currency is struggling amid a slow vaccination drive in the old continent EZ GDP dropped by 0.7%. US stimulus developments are eyed.
DOGE primed to rebound, but upside potential is capped by massive supply wall
Dogecoin renews the uptrend from support at $0.0218, eyeing an upswing to $0.055. DOGE must break the crucial barrier at $0.037 to add credibility to the bullish outlook. Billy Markus, the Dogecoin co-founder, complains of harassment from the token’s community.
XAU/USD turns vulnerable below ascending trend-line support
Gold continued losing ground through the mid-European session and dropped to three-day lows, around the $1840-39 region in the last hour. Against the backdrop of the upbeat market mood, a sudden pick up in the US dollar demand exerted some additional downward pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity.
Churchill Capital Corp IV gains by 10.14% as rumors fuel Lucid Motors merger
NYSE:CCIV continued its meteoric rise as it added a further 10% in after-hours trading. The surge is built upon the speculation of a reverse merger with luxury EV company Lucid Motors. Shares have added over 150% since CCIV and Lucid were first connected.
US Dollar Index: Rising bets for extra gains
DXY gathers extra steam and surpasses the 91.00 barrier, clinching at the same time new yearly highs.