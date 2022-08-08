- EUR/USD consolidates the first weekly loss in three, retreats from intraday high of late.
- Moody’s cut Italy’s credit rating amid political jitters, US NFP propelled hawkish Fed bets.
- US-China tension over Taiwan also underpins the US dollar’s safe-haven demand.
- Intraday traders should focus on risk catalysts amid a light calendar.
EUR/USD treads water after the recently downbeat performance as bears struggle to justify their strength amid a sluggish start to the key week. That said, the major currency pair seesaw around 1.0180-85 during early Monday morning in Europe.
The quote’s latest inaction could be linked to the absence of major data, as well as anxiety ahead of the key US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July. However, hawkish bias over the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) next move and pessimism surrounding the Eurozone keep the EUR/USD bears hopeful.
The US employment report for July and the Sino-American tension over Taiwan gain major attention when it comes to the strongly bullish catalyst for the US dollar. The headline Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose to 528K versus 250K expected and 398K upwardly revised prior. Further, the Unemployment Rate also inched lower to 3.5% compared to 3.6% expected and previous readings. Following the data, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said during the weekend that the Fed is far from done in combating inflation. The policymaker also added, “50 bps increase is definitely in play. We need to keep an open mind.”
On the other hand, Reuters came out with the news suggesting that China is up for ‘regular’ military drills east of the Taiwan Strait median line. That said, the dragon nation’s Foreign Ministry announced on Friday that they will sanction US House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi over the Taiwan visit. On the other hand, Taiwan's Defense Ministry reported 66 Chinese aircraft conducting activities in the Taiwan Strait as of 5 pm local time on Sunday. Further, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken mentioned that China's provocative actions were a significant escalation.
It should be noted that political jitters in Italy and Moody’s announcement of cutting Italy’s outlook from “Stable” to “Negative”, while keeping the sovereign rating at Baa3, also exert downside pressure on the EUR/USD prices.
Amid these plays, the US 10-year Treasury yields ease back to near 2.82% after rallying 14 basis points (bps) to 2.83% the previous day. Further, S&P 500 Futures print mild losses and the Asia-Pacific shares also remain pressured.
Looking forward, a light calendar for the may restrict short-term EUR/USD moves ahead of the key US inflation data, up for publishing on Wednesday. Also important will be how the Italian politicians will be able to manage the national politics ahead of the September elections.
Technical analysis
Although the 20-DMA restricts short-term EUR/USD downside near 1.1665, the RSI (14) and the MACD signals suggest that the buyers are running out of steam.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.018
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18%
|Today daily open
|1.0162
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.016
|Daily SMA50
|1.0375
|Daily SMA100
|1.0562
|Daily SMA200
|1.0929
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0252
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0142
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0294
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0123
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0486
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0184
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.021
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0118
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0075
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0007
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0229
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0296
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0339
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends gains above 0.6900 as USD struggles
AUD/USD is extending the recovery above 0.6900, despite a cautious mood in Asia. The US dollar struggles to find demand amid US-China tension over Taiwan and aggressive Fed tightening bets after Friday's US NFP blowout.
EUR/USD: Bears moving in across the timeframes
The EUR/USD price on the weekly chart has corrected to a 50% mean reversion of the prior weekly sell-off. Last week's sell-off could be the start of the bearish extension. On the daily chart, the price has left behind a failed inverse head and shoulders.
Gold slides towards $1,750 as Fed, Taiwan concerns favor DXY bulls
Gold price remains pressured near $1,773, down 0.10% intraday, as risk-aversion underpins the US dollar’s safe-haven demand during Monday’s Asian session. Also keeping the greenback buyers hopeful are the recently increased hopes of Fed 0.75% rate hike in September.
NZD/USD slips sharply from 0.6260 as RBNZ reports inflation expectations lower at 3.07%
NZD/USD has declined to near 0.6240 on lower RBNZ inflation expectations. The RBNZ inflation expectations have declined to 3.07% vs. 3.29% reported earlier. This week, the US Inflation data holds significant importance.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!