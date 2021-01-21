- EUR/USD remains firm and well above the 1.2100 mark.
- ECB left its key rates unchanged, as well anticipated.
- Attention now shifts to Lagarde’s usual press conference.
The upside momentum in the single currency stays unchanged on Thursday, with EUR/USD hovering around the 1.2150 region following the ECB’s interest rate decision.
EUR/USD now looks to Lagarde
EUR/USD navigates the 1.2150 area after the ECB’s Governing Council left its monetary status quo on hold at Thursday’s event, matching the previous expectations.
In fact, the ECB left intact the interest rate on the main refinancing operations, the interest rate on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility at 0.00%, 0.25% and 0 -0.50%, respectively.
The central bank sees the interest rate at current/lower levels until inflation gets closer to the bank's target. In addition, the ECB keeps its pace of bond purchases at €20 billion per month and confirms the PEPP at €1.85 trillion.
Looking ahead, investors will now closely follow the usual press conference by Chief Lagarde and the subsequent Q&A session
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is up 0.41% at 1.2154 and a break above 1.2349 (2021 high Jan.6) would target 1.2413 (monthly high Apr.17 2018) en route to 1.2476 (monthly high Mar.27 2018). On the flip side, the next support is located at 1.2062 (55-day SMA) seconded by 1.2053 (2021 low Jan.18) and finally 1.1976 (50% Fibo of the November-January rally).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: ECB leaves policy unchanged, EUR/USD pressures weekly highs
The European Central Bank left its policy unchanged as widely anticipated. EUR/USD advances as Lagarde explains policymakers' decision. Better-than-expected US data keep risk sentiment on.
GBP/USD rises to new mutli-year high amid upbeat mood
GBP/USD has been extending its gains above 1.37 to the highest since 2018 as markets cheer prospects of more stimulus under President Biden. Markets are shrugging off Britain's grim coronavirus death toll.
Gold remains confined in a range around $1865-70 region
Gold remained confined in a narrow trading band through the mid-European session and consolidated this week's solid rebound from the vicinity of the $1800 mark.
Buckle up, Bitcoin downswing eyes $25,000
Bitcoin and the rest of the cryptocurrency market remained relatively quiet apart from the Wednesday morning dip. A minor drop saw BTC refresh the support at $34,000.
US Dollar Index: Further downside targets 90.00 (and below)
The selling momentum in DXY extends into the Thursday’s session and drags the dollar to the vicinity of the key support at 90.00 the figure.