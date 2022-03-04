EUR/USD stabilises above 1.0900 but remains on course for biggest one-day drop since March 2020

- EUR/USD has stabilised in recent trade above 1.0900, on course for its largest one-day drop since March 2020.
- The euro has been battered amid the Ukraine war right on its doorstep and amid surging commodity prices.
- Ahead of next week’s ECB meeting, economists have been ripping up Eurozone growth forecasts and talking about stagflation.
While EUR/USD did at one point look on the verge of capitulation when it briefly dipped below the 1.0900 level for the first time in nearly two years but has been able to regain some poise during US trading hours. At current levels around the 1.0915 mark, EUR/USD nonetheless still trades with on-the-day losses of about 1.35%, the worst such daily performance since March 2020. That puts the pair on course for a weekly drop of more than 3.0%, again, the worst such performance since March 2020.
The euro has been the stand-out G10 underperformer this week as war on the Eurozone’s borders in Ukraine and the associated spike in energy costs leads market participants to shred prior economic forecasts and rethink ECB policy calls. Some are now calling for stagflation, an ugly economic situation where inflation rates rise at the same time as growth rates slip into negative territory. That of course poses a significant dilemma for the ECB. Tackle near-term inflation and forfeit growth by tightening or let inflation run and bolster growth by leaving the accommodation.
Euro weakness suggests that traders favour the ECB choosing the latter. Meanwhile, with Friday’s broadly robust US labour market report and other decent economic data this week supporting the stance recently laid out by Fed Chair Jerome Powell that a 25bps rate hike in March and a series of further hikes thereafter remains appropriate, with an option to speed the pace of interest rate increases if needed to tame inflation, the US dollar looks comparatively much more attractive. That’s before even discussing the fact that the buck is viewed as more of a safe haven than the euro and the economic impact of the Ukraine war on the US is expected to be far more muted.
Next week, geopolitics and related movements in the commodity space with remain key drivers for EUR/USD, with further energy price upside presenting downside risks to EUR/USD (and a potential drop back under 1.0900. The main calendar events will be the release of US Consumer Price Inflation figures for February and the ECB’s policy announcement (including economic new forecasts) on Thursday.
EUR/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0913
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0150
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.36
|Today daily open
|1.1063
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1309
|Daily SMA50
|1.1317
|Daily SMA100
|1.1367
|Daily SMA200
|1.1598
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1129
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1034
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1391
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1106
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1495
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.107
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1093
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1021
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.098
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0926
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1117
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1171
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1213
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains under constant selling pressure near 1.0900
EUR/USD extended its daily slide and touched its weakest level in 22 months below 1.0900. The broad-based dollar strength continues to weigh heavily on the pair after the February jobs report showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 678,000, beating the market forecast of 400,000 by a wide margin.
GBP/USD pushes lower toward 1.3200 on upbeat US NFP data
GBP/USD stays on the back foot in the American session on Friday and pushes lower toward 1.3200. The US Dollar Index is up more than 1% on the day after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' monthly report revealed that Nonfarm Payrolls increased by 678,000 in February, vs 400,000 expected.
Gold clings to modest gains after NFP, stays below $1,950
Gold edges slightly lower after testing $1,950 on Friday but manages to stay afloat in positive territory above $1,940. The impressive February jobs report from the US allowed Treasury bond yields to recover modestly, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Shiba Inu price under selling pressure could revisit $0.000020
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIBA could be heading next. Subscribe to our YouTube channel, follow us on Twitter @FXScrypto and join our Telegram channel.
CEO reverses price hikes, but stock still set to break $50
Rivian (RIVN) stock remains highly volatile, one of its defining features, as it whipsawed around on Thursday with some conflicting news. The stock though still was weak and closed nearly 5% lower on Thursday at $50.91.