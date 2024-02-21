EUR/USD cycles post-Fed Minutes but US policymakers deliver little of note

- Markets shuffled after Fed Minutes which focused on downside risks.
- EU and US PMIs slated for Thursday.
- Friday rounds out the trading week with a smattering of ECB speeches.
EUR/USD drifted into the midrange on Wednesday after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) published its latest Minutes which showed policymakers continue to remain focused on downside risks. Inconsistent inflationary pressures in the US economy is keeping the Fed back from rate cuts, and policymakers continue to wait for further signs of inflation dropping to the Fed's desired target range. European and US Purchasing Managers Indices (PMIs) are slated for Thursday, where markets expect a slight improvement in the euro area and a softer print in US activity figures.
Friday wraps up the week with a smattering of speeches from policymakers from the European Central Bank (ECB). The Fed’s latest Monetary Policy Report also drops on Friday.
Daily digest market movers: EUR/USD pulls into the middle ahead of Fed Minutes
- The Fed's latest Minutes show key policymakers remain concerned that it could take longer than expected for inflation to return to target.
- The US' economic outlook is slightly stronger compared to December projections, and the Fed is worried that progress on bringing inflation down could stall.
- Fed Minutes suggest rates are at their peak
- The EU’s Consumer Confidence in February improved more than expected, printing at -15.5 versus the forecast -15.6, compared to the previous month’s print of -16.1.
- Thursday’s EU HCOB PMIs are broadly expected to recover, with the pan-euro area Composite PMI for February forecast to improve to 48.5 from 47.9.
- A below-50.0 print for the Composite component would represent a ninth straight month in contraction territory.
- Europe’s final Core Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) inflation on Thursday is expected to confirm the preliminary print of 3.3% YoY.
- The US is expected to see a slight downtick in its PMI figures, with the Services component forecast to drop to 52.0 from 52.5 and the Manufacturing component expected to drop to 50.5 from 50.7.
Euro price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.02%
|0.03%
|-0.07%
|0.20%
|0.24%
|0.00%
|-0.16%
|EUR
|-0.01%
|0.02%
|-0.09%
|0.19%
|0.22%
|-0.02%
|-0.18%
|GBP
|-0.03%
|-0.01%
|-0.10%
|0.17%
|0.22%
|-0.03%
|-0.18%
|CAD
|0.07%
|0.08%
|0.10%
|0.26%
|0.30%
|0.06%
|-0.09%
|AUD
|-0.19%
|-0.19%
|-0.18%
|-0.29%
|0.04%
|-0.22%
|-0.37%
|JPY
|-0.24%
|-0.23%
|-0.21%
|-0.31%
|-0.03%
|-0.24%
|-0.41%
|NZD
|0.01%
|0.02%
|0.04%
|-0.07%
|0.20%
|0.23%
|-0.15%
|CHF
|0.14%
|0.16%
|0.19%
|0.09%
|0.37%
|0.40%
|0.16%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Technical analysis: EUR/USD grapples with 1.0800
EUR/USD remains on the bullish side of the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 1.0767 as the pair drifts into the high end in the near term. Price action has continued to extend a rough recovery from last week’s dip into the 1.0700 handle, but halting momentum sees bullish sentiment beginning to thin at the intraday level.
Daily candlesticks have the pair knocking into the 200-day SMA near 1.0830, and topside momentum is facing a significant technical ceiling. The EUR/USD is still facing a pattern of descending highs, and the pair is still down around 3% from December’s peak bids near 1.1140.
EUR/USD hourly chart
EUR/USD daily chart
Fed FAQs
What does the Federal Reserve do, how does it impact the US Dollar?
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money.
When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
How often does the Fed hold monetary policy meetings?
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions.
The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
What is Quantitative Easing (QE) and how does it impact USD?
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
What is Quantitative Tightening (QT) and how does it impact the US Dollar?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
