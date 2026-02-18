EUR/USD slips as markets eye FOMC Minutes

EUR/USD remains on the back foot on Wednesday as second-tier US economic data provided modest support to the US Dollar (USD). Meanwhile, the Euro (EUR) was already trading on the defensive after the Financial Times reported that European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde could step down before her term ends in October 2027, though there has been no official confirmation.

At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading around 1.1817, down nearly 0.25% on the day.

US data showed Industrial Production rose 0.7% in January, beating expectations of a 0.4% increase and accelerating from December’s revised 0.2% gain (previously reported as 0.4%).

Durable Goods Orders declined 1.4% in December, a smaller drop than the 2.0% expected, after November’s strong 5.4% rise. Orders excluding Defense fell 2.5%, following a sharp 6.6% gain previously. Meanwhile, core orders excluding Transportation rose 0.9%, beating the 0.3% forecast and accelerating from November’s 0.5% increase.

Building Permits rose to 1.448 million in December, up from 1.388 million previously and above the 1.40 million forecast. Housing Starts also increased to 1.404 million, beating expectations of 1.33 million and improving from November’s 1.322 million.

In reaction to the data, the US Dollar extended its recovery, with the Dollar Index (DXY) climbing to around 97.45, up nearly 0.35% on the day.

Attention now shifts to the FOMC’s January Meeting Minutes, scheduled for release later in the American session, which could offer fresh insight into the Fed’s monetary policy stance.

At that meeting, the Fed left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.50%-3.75% in a 10-2 vote. In its statement, policymakers said the economy continues to expand at a solid pace, while noting that job gains remain subdued and the unemployment rate appears to be stabilising. Officials also acknowledged that inflation is still somewhat elevated and cautioned that uncertainty around the economic outlook remains high.

Since that meeting, US labour market data have shown resilience. Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) increased by 130K in January, rebounding from 48K in December, while the Unemployment Rate edged down to 4.3% from 4.4%.

At the same time, Headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.2% on a monthly basis in January, slowing from 0.3% in December. On an annual basis, inflation eased to 2.4% from 2.7%.

Stabilisation in labour market conditions reduces the urgency for a near-term Fed rate cut. However, with inflation pressure easing, markets are still pricing in around 60 basis points of rate cuts later in the year.