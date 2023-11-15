EUR/USD slightly pares gains after failing to capture 1.0900

- The EUR/USD is testing the 1.0850 neighborhood after Wednesday's action fell to the bearish side.
- The Euro couldn't hold onto Tuesday's rally, falls just short of 1.0900.
- Investors will be turning to US labor data on Thursday, EU inflation on Friday.
The Euro (EUR) couldn't extend its recovery rally against the US Dollar (USD) and saw a slight decline for Wednesday.
Pan-EU Industrial Production came in worse than expected early Wednesday, with the month-on-month figure for September printing at -1.1%, a sharp decline from the previous month's 0.6% and dipping past the forecast -0.7%.
The EUR/USD broadly mixed through Wednesday's trading after the data miss, with Euro traders hesitating on further EUR bids.
The annualized Core (less food & energy) US Producer Price Index (PPI) for October came in at 2.4%, missing the expected steady print of 2.7%.
US Retail Sales drop 0.1% in October
US Retail Sales managed to beat the street's median forecast, printing at -0.1% versus the expected -0.3%, but the headline still fell back from last month's 0.9%, which saw an upside revision from 0.8%.
Up next on Thursday will be US Initial Jobless Claims for the week into November 10th. The median market forecast is expecting a slight uptick in the number of jobless benefits seekers, from 217 thousand to 220 thousand.
EUR/USD Technical Outlook
The Euro's Tuesday rally saw the EUR/USD break through the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at the 1.0800 handle, but bullish momentum got pulled up short on Wednesday and the pair fell just short of the 1.0900 price level.
With EUR/USD bids at risk of getting drawn back into the long-term moving average, the pair sees technical support from the 50-day SMA currently turning bullish from the 1.0625 level.
The immediate barrier for a bullish extension will be late August's swing towards the 1.0950 handle.
EUR/USD Daily Chart
EUR/USD Technical Levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0847
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33
|Today daily open
|1.0883
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0642
|Daily SMA50
|1.0624
|Daily SMA100
|1.0792
|Daily SMA200
|1.0803
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0888
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0693
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0756
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0656
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0695
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0448
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0813
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0767
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0755
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0627
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.056
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0949
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1016
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1144
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses momentum below the mid-1.0800s ahead of the US Jobless Claims
The EUR/USD pair loses traction during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The renewed US Dollar demand weigh on EUR/USD. Meanwhile, the US dollar Index edges higher to 104.50 after retreating to multi-month low of 104.00. The major pair trades near 1.0835, losing 0.06% on the day.
GBP/USD hovers below 1.2400 backed by 38.2% Fibonacci retracement
GBP/USD extends losses on the second consecutive day, trading lower around 1.2390 during the Asian session on Thursday. The 1.2350 major level emerges as the key support, following the next support around the psychological level at 1.2300.
Gold price trades with modest intraday gains, lacks bullish conviction
Gold attracts some dip-buying during the Asian session on Thursday and seems to have stalled its retracement slide from over a one-week high, around the $1,975-1.976 area touched the previous day. A softer tone around the US equity futures is seen as a key factor acting as a tailwind for the safe-haven precious metal.
Bitcoin price hit the $38,000 level while inactive BTC supply hits all-time high
Bitcoin price crossed the $38,000 level for the first time in nearly 17 months, on November 15. Bitcoin’s ongoing price rally is fueled by market participants’ anticipation of a spot BTC ETF approval by US financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Strong consumer demand did not prevent inflation from softening
A new batch of statistics from the US once again reminds us of the Goldilocks story, when one can have fun and not pay the price for it. Producer prices fell 0.5%, against expectations for a 0.1% rise. And that's a weaker report than expected after the release of consumer prices the day before.