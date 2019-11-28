EUR/USD sleeping near 1.1000, likely waking up when November ends

- Low liquidity across financial markets amid US holidays.
- EUR/USD calm around 1.1000, still near critical support.
The EUR/USD pair remains steady trading above 1.1000 on a quiet session amid US holidays. It is posting minor daily gains as it remains close to November lows. Since the weekly opening, it traded in a range of fewer than 40 pips.
Low volatility is the theme
Majors are moving in tight ranges on a low liquidity environment that is likely to continue into the Asian session and probably for the rest of the week. Wall Street did not open today and will observe an early close tomorrow.
In Europe, the economic calendar shows important reports to be released on Friday, including German Retail Sales and Unemployment Rate and Eurozone inflation. Today’s inflation numbers from Germany had no impact on the euro. “Consumer price data for Germany shows a lift to 1.2% from a previous reading of 0.9%. The lift in the headline annual inflation data was closely aligned with market expectations. This paves the way for a lift in the euro area inflation data”, explained analysts at ANZ.
Headlines regarding US-China negotiations are being watched closely by market participants. Yesterday US President Trump signed a bill supporting Hong Kong protesters, adding an extra risk for trade talks. Both powers do not appear to be close to a deal.
Levels to watch
The EUR/USD holds a bearish tone from a technical perspective in the short-term. It is well supported above the 1.0985/1.1000 area; a break lower would likely trigger more losses. The next strong support might be seen at 1.0965 followed by 1.0940.
On the upside, a firm recovery above 1.1030 would remove the downside pressure and probably clear the way to more gains for the euro in the short term. The next important resistance is seen at 1.1050/55.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1007
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.1001
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1056
|Daily SMA50
|1.1042
|Daily SMA100
|1.1081
|Daily SMA200
|1.1169
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1027
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0992
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1098
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1014
|Previous Monthly High
|1.118
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0879
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1005
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1014
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0986
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0971
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.095
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1022
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1043
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1058
Bitcoin dedicated a good part of yesterday to deceive traders. After a morning session in which the price ran down, a sudden and sturdy turn to the rise activated the FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) mode in the psyche of many traders.