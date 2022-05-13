- EUR/USD stabilizes around five-year low after positing the biggest daily loss since March 2020.
- US PPI, Fedspeak seems to have favored a rebound in Treasury Yields, stock futures but the bears stay hopeful.
- ECB policymakers renew July rate hike concerns but tussles with Russia, economic fears weigh on Euro.
- US consumer sentiment gauge for May, EU’s verdict on Russian oil embargo and ECBspek will be eyed for fresh impulse.
EUR/USD licks its wounds near 1.0380, after refreshing a five-year low the previous day, as global markets consolidate recent moves amid an absence of major catalysts during Friday’s Asian session.
The major currency pair’s latest daily fall, the biggest in 26 months, challenges the buyer’s return ahead of the short-term key US consumer sentiment gauge for May, as well as comments from European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Luis De Guindos.
The reason for the latest anxiety among EUR/USD traders could be linked to the divergence in comments from the Fed and the ECB policymakers. That said, the ECBspeak has recently turned hawkish by highlighting the July rate hike concerns whereas Fed Chairman Powell and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly seem trying to compress the odds favoring the 75 basis points (bps) of a rate hike.
It’s worth noting that an absence of major positives from the US Producer Price Index (PPI) for April, which matched 0.5% MoM forecasts, also could be linked to the latest rebound in the EUR/USD prices.
Amid these plays, the US 10-year Treasury yields portray a corrective pullback after refreshing a two-week low on Thursday, around 2.89% by the press time, whereas the S&P 500 Futures rise 0.75% intraday while licking its wound near one-year low.
Looking forward, comments from ECB Vice President Luis De Guindos will be the first to direct EUR/USD moves before the preliminary readings of US Michigan Consumer Sentiment data for May, expected 64 versus 65.2 prior. While ECB’s De Guindos will be eyed for more clarifications for a rate hike, US data should remain firmer to keep the EUR/USD bears hopeful.
Read: Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index May Preview: Can Americans keep their spending habits?
Additionally, the European Union (EU) is yet to officially approve the oil embargo on Russia's energy imports and the decision on the same was to be made this week. Any updates on the same, coupled with the chatters over Finland’s joining of NATO and Ukraine tension, will also be eyed for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
A clear downside break of the 2017 bottom of 1.0340 becomes necessary for the EUR/USD bears to keep reins. Otherwise, oversold RSI may play the role of activating a corrective pullback targeting the last monthly low near 1.0470.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0382
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|1.038
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0627
|Daily SMA50
|1.0832
|Daily SMA100
|1.1074
|Daily SMA200
|1.1322
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.053
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0354
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0642
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0483
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1076
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0471
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0421
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0462
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0313
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0246
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0137
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0488
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0597
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0664
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls are moving in and eyes are on key structure
AUD/USD bulls are stepping in within bearish territory. The pair has been deteriorating for six straight trading days and has fallen into a void below 0.69 the figure and has been en route towards a weekly structure around 0.6780.
USD/JPY: Recovery remains elusive below 129.50
USD/JPY recovers from a fortnight low, snaps two-day downtrend, as it regains 128.50 during the initial hour of Tokyo open on Friday. The yen pair’s latest run-up could be linked to the failure to break the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) level of March 31 to May 09 upside.
Gold bulls have stepped in, hourly price action is bullish
The price of gold is consolidating the overnight drop from a high of $1,858.87 to a fresh cycle low of $1,810.67. The US dollar has been strong into the end of the week and hit fresh two-decade highs on Thursday as investors move in droves into the safe-haven currency.
Here's why Polkadot price likely to fall to $6.90
Polkadot price could continue the steep decline, and a short opportunity could present itself, but the technicals need more time to establish a clear entry. Polkadot price, like most cryptocurrencies in the space, is under considerable bearish pressure.
What's the big deal if the Fed funds rate goes from 0% to 0.8%?
The data plate is skimpy today, just jobless claims and PPI. Someone is sure to try to make hay out of jobless claims. PPI is going to undergo the same scrutiny as CPI but we already know its input materials.