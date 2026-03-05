Forex Today: Safe-haven assets remain in demand as Middle East crisis widens

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, March 5:

Financial markets remain risk-averse in the second half of the week as the conflict in the Middle East widens. The US economic calendar will feature mid-tier macroeconomic data releases, while investors will remain focused on geopolitical headlines.

A US submarine sunk an Iranian warship off the coast of Sri Lanka on Wednesday and NATO air defense systems shot down an Iranian missle heading toward Turkiye's airspace. Meanwhile, the US Senate rejected a a resolution that is designed to force US President Donald Trump to seek congressional approval for further military action against Iran. CNN reported that a top US official said that the US will start attacking deeper into Iran, noting that the operation is still in its early days.

Crude oil prices rise for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday. At the time of press, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate was trading at $77.15, rising about 1.4% on the day.

Following a two-day rally, the US Dollar (USD) Index corrected lower and closed in negative territory on Wednesday. The USD Index regains its traction and fluctuates above 99.00 early Thursday, rising about 0.3% on the day. The data from the US showed on Wednesday that the Institue for Supply Management (ISM) Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) improved to 56.1 in February from 53.8 in January. Additionally, Automatic Data Processing's (ADP) Employment Change for February came in at 63K, surpassing the market expectation of 50K. Later in the day, the US Department of Labor will publish the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data.

US Dollar Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 1.56% 0.74% 0.85% 0.17% 0.50% 0.79% 1.80% EUR -1.56% -0.82% -0.73% -1.37% -1.04% -0.75% 0.24% GBP -0.74% 0.82% -0.10% -0.56% -0.24% 0.06% 1.06% JPY -0.85% 0.73% 0.10% -0.63% -0.28% 0.06% 0.99% CAD -0.17% 1.37% 0.56% 0.63% 0.31% 0.70% 1.63% AUD -0.50% 1.04% 0.24% 0.28% -0.31% 0.29% 1.30% NZD -0.79% 0.75% -0.06% -0.06% -0.70% -0.29% 1.00% CHF -1.80% -0.24% -1.06% -0.99% -1.63% -1.30% -1.00% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

After suffering large losses on Tuesday, Gold (XAU/USD) found support and registered marginal gains on Wednesday. XAU/USD stays relativley quiet in the European morning on Thursday and fluctuates above $5,150.

EUR/USD snapped a two-day losing streak on Wednesday but failed to preserve its recovery momentum on Thursday. The pair edges lower in the early European session and trades near 1.1600.

GBP/USD turns south on Thursday and declines toward 1.3300, pressured by the renewed USD strength.

USD/JPY rebounds following the bearish action seen in the early Asian session and trades in positive territory above 157.00.