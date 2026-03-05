TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

GBP: Sterling outperforms on positioning – ING

GBP: Sterling outperforms on positioning – ING
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Chris Turner at ING notes that despite broad Dollar strength, the Pound has outperformed the Euro, with EUR/GBP dropping sharply during a recent deleveraging phase. He attributes this to stretched positioning and reduced expectations for Bank of England easing. ING’s UK economist now sees the next BoE cut in April, with two cuts in total, keeping EUR/GBP above 0.88 but leaving Sterling exposed to bond market stress.

Positioning and BoE expectations support

"Dollar strength has dominated this week, but sterling has outperformed the euro. The biggest drop in EUR/GBP came on Tuesday during a broad deleveraging phase in the market. We attribute this sterling outperformance to positioning, where asset managers have been (and still are) running large net short sterling positions, while at the same time running long euro positions."

"Equally, the re-pricing at the short end of the interest rate curve as the market prices out Bank of England easing has helped sterling too."

"Our UK economist, James Smith, is pushing back his forecast of the next BoE rate cut to April from March. But he retains two BoE rate cuts this year, which should still mean EUR/GBP trades at 0.88+."

"Additionally, sterling looks poorly placed should bond markets come under pressure again. One scenario here is that high energy prices curtail or reverse monetary easing cycles, populist governments renew energy subsidies and bond markets get hit."

"This was the scenario in 2022 which prompted the gilt crisis later in the year."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds losses below 1.1650 on renewed USD uptick

EUR/USD holds losses below 1.1650 on renewed USD uptick

EUR/USD is off the low but remains in the red below 1.1650 in European trading on Thursday. The pair faces headwinds from a renewed uptick in the US Dollar amid a negative shift in risk sentiment. Surging energy prices due to the Middle East war keep the bearish pressure intact on the Euro. The US Jobless Claims data are next of note. 

GBP/USD stays weak near 1.3350 amid UK stagflation risks

GBP/USD stays weak near 1.3350 amid UK stagflation risks

GBP/USD sticks to losses near 1.3350 in the European session on Thursday. The Pound Sterling loses ground amid fears that the United Kingdom economy could face stagflation risks due to higher energy prices, while the US Dollar attracts fresh havem demand ahead of the US Jobless Claims data. 

Gold climbs near $5,200 as Iran war fuels safe-haven demand

Gold climbs near $5,200 as Iran war fuels safe-haven demand

Gold price extends its gains for the second successive session on Thursday as traders seek safety amid the ongoing war in the Middle East. US and Israeli strikes across Iranian territory and widespread Iranian missile and drone retaliation across the Middle East, including attacks on regional targets and military sites, prolong the crisis and its impact.

Three reasons to be bearish on Bitcoin

Three reasons to be bearish on Bitcoin

Bitcoin is holding up well taking into account the uncertainty stemming from the Middle East. Despite this week’s rally, the long-term outlook remains bearish. Here are three reasons why I think the storm for the largest cryptocurrency isn't over yet.

FX alert: When Energy still writes the macro script the Dollar holds the pen

FX alert: When Energy still writes the macro script the Dollar holds the pen

The market is quietly sliding back into the trade nobody wanted to own, but everyone now has to respect again. The no quick off-ramp trade. Yesterday’s bounce in risk assets already looks less like a turning point and more like a classic relief rally in a market that briefly inhaled before realizing the room was still on fire.

Cardano Price Analysis: Approaches key trendline amid bearish sentiment

Cardano Price Analysis: Approaches key trendline amid bearish sentiment

Cardano (ADA) price is approaching its descending trendline around $0.28 at the time of writing, set to shape the next directional move. The derivatives metrics paint a bearish picture, with ADA’s Open Interest continuing to fall and short bets rising among traders.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers