  • EUR/USD is expected to deliver an upside move above 1.0050.
  • The doors of the Fed’s full percent rate hike are open amid soaring core CPI numbers.
  • A decline in Eurozone Consumer Confidence could impact the shared currency bulls.

The EUR/USD pair attempted an upside break above the three-day consolidation formed in a narrow range of 0.9950-1.0020 in the last week. The asset is expected to generate gains as a break above 1.0040 will confirm the conclusion of the inventory accumulation process. The major is displaying signs of strength despite the rising odds of a bumper rate hike announcement by the Federal Reserve (Fed).

Considering the market consensus, Fed chair Jerome Powell will push the interest rates higher to 3.25-3.50% with a third consecutive rate hike by 75 basis points (bps). As price pressures have rebounded and are not responding well to the ongoing pace of interest rates, the extent of the rate hike is open to a full percent rate hike.

In the prior, US Consumer Price Index (CPI) release, the core inflation improved dramatically to 6.3%, higher than the expectations of 6.1% and the prior release of 5.9%. Also, the US Retail Sales landed at 0.3%, higher than the expectations of 0% and the prior release of -0.4%. This indicates that a revival in the demand prospects is not caring for the price rise index, which is supporting the Fed to go conservative unhesitatingly.

On the Eurozone front, investors are awaiting the release of Thursday’s Consumer Confidence data.  The economic data is seen lower at -26 against the prior release of -24.9. Consumers are upset over the inflation chaos and signs of failure by the European Central Bank (ECB) in dealing with the same. A decline in consumer confidence indicates a loss of confidence in the economy. This is the outcome of bleak growth prospects, soaring inflation, and deepening energy prices.

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0013
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 1.0017
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9987
Daily SMA50 1.0098
Daily SMA100 1.0318
Daily SMA200 1.0731
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0037
Previous Daily Low 0.9945
Previous Weekly High 1.0198
Previous Weekly Low 0.9945
Previous Monthly High 1.0369
Previous Monthly Low 0.9901
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0002
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.998
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9963
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9908
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9871
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0054
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0091
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0146

 

 

