- EUR/USD is expected to deliver an upside move above 1.0050.
- The doors of the Fed’s full percent rate hike are open amid soaring core CPI numbers.
- A decline in Eurozone Consumer Confidence could impact the shared currency bulls.
The EUR/USD pair attempted an upside break above the three-day consolidation formed in a narrow range of 0.9950-1.0020 in the last week. The asset is expected to generate gains as a break above 1.0040 will confirm the conclusion of the inventory accumulation process. The major is displaying signs of strength despite the rising odds of a bumper rate hike announcement by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Considering the market consensus, Fed chair Jerome Powell will push the interest rates higher to 3.25-3.50% with a third consecutive rate hike by 75 basis points (bps). As price pressures have rebounded and are not responding well to the ongoing pace of interest rates, the extent of the rate hike is open to a full percent rate hike.
In the prior, US Consumer Price Index (CPI) release, the core inflation improved dramatically to 6.3%, higher than the expectations of 6.1% and the prior release of 5.9%. Also, the US Retail Sales landed at 0.3%, higher than the expectations of 0% and the prior release of -0.4%. This indicates that a revival in the demand prospects is not caring for the price rise index, which is supporting the Fed to go conservative unhesitatingly.
On the Eurozone front, investors are awaiting the release of Thursday’s Consumer Confidence data. The economic data is seen lower at -26 against the prior release of -24.9. Consumers are upset over the inflation chaos and signs of failure by the European Central Bank (ECB) in dealing with the same. A decline in consumer confidence indicates a loss of confidence in the economy. This is the outcome of bleak growth prospects, soaring inflation, and deepening energy prices.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0013
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.0017
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9987
|Daily SMA50
|1.0098
|Daily SMA100
|1.0318
|Daily SMA200
|1.0731
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0037
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9945
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0198
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9945
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0369
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9901
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0002
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.998
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9963
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9908
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9871
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0054
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0091
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0146
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD approaches 0.6770 hurdle as RBA’s Kearns sounds optimistic ahead of Fed, PMIs
AUD/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high around 0.6770, consolidating the losses after dropping to the 28-month low the previous day. The Aussie pair not only braces for Wednesday’s Fed meeting but also cheers recently upbeat headlines from China, as well as upbeat headlines from RBA policymaker.
EUR/USD: Bulls eye 50-DMA around 1.0100 inside falling wedge
EUR/USD extends Friday’s upside break of 21-DMA to print four-day uptrend. Bullish MACD signals, RSI rebound favor short-term buyers inside bullish chart pattern. 50-DMA guards immediate upside, 1.0150 is the key hurdle. Bears need validation from 0.9860 to retake control.
Gold stays inside bearish channel below $1,700, Fed in focus
Gold price floats above 29-month low flashed on Friday as the Fed week begins. US data favors traders to price-in 75 bps Fed rate hike. Yields dribble around multi-day top, stocks remain pressured but DXY stays on the bull’s radar.
Is the Ethereum Classic price losing Investors' support post-Merge?
Ethereum Classic price has lost support from the 8-day exponential and 21-day simple moving averages. ETC price shows an uptick in volume amidst the decline. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above the swing high at $42.50.
Fears over rising food costs, stagnant wages slam markets
As rate hike fears drove heavy selling on Wall Street this week, precious metals investors are finding some silver lining amid the storm clouds. Worse than expected inflation data has put a 75 basis-point rate increase firmly back on the table.