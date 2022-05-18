EUR/USD sees a downside to 1.0400 as risk-off mood looms, EU Consumer Confidence in focus

This week, the Eurozone Consumer Confidence will remain in focus. The confidence of the European consumers is expected to improve to -21.5 against the prior print of -22.

On the dollar front, the US dollar index (DXY) has rebounded sharply amid an improved safe-haven appeal. The DXY is oscillating marginally below 104.00 and is expected to overstep the round-level resistance as market sentiment may remain negative for a little longer. Also, Philadelphia Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank President Patrick Harker has favored two 50 basis points (bps) rate hikes in June and July.

The shared currency bulls found barricades near their crucial resistance at 1.0550 after the Eurostat reported the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) on Wednesday. The annualized Eurozone HICP landed at 7.4%, a little lower than the estimates and prior figure of 7.5%. The euro bulls are facing tremendous pressure despite a minor fall in the HICP numbers as investors have started believing that the inflationary pressures will persist longer due to supply chain issues and the Eastern European crisis. To contain the ramping up inflation, European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers advocate a rate hike cycle to start with a quarter-to-a-percent rate hike in July.

The EUR/USD pair is attempting to find a cushion around 1.0460 after a sheer downside move from 1.0564 recorded on Wednesday. A thunderous FX arena on a soaring risk-aversion theme brought a swift sell-off in the risk-sensitive currencies. The asset sees more weakness as negative market sentiment is still dominating the global markets.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.