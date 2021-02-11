EUR/USD seen lower at 1.1500 by end-2021 – BofA

The analysts at Bank of America Global Research (BofA) believe that the EUR/USD pair is likely to drop to 1.1500 amid a likely rebound in the US dollar, as they revise down their 2021 price forecasts from 1.2500.
Key quotes
“Key catalysts for the US dollar strength include,
Fed and ECB policy divergence,
The potential for substantial US fiscal stimulus,
Analysts are looking for twice as fast US recovery than for the eurozone,
A still-short USD market position, particularly against the EUR and
Challenging outlook for risk assets given stretched valuations and substantial uncertainty.”
“EUR/USD seen lower at 1.1800 in June vs. the previous forecast of 1.2200.”
“The spot could drop to 1.1600 by September vs. the previous forecast of 1.2400.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
