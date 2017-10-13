EUR/USD scope for a test of 1.1930 – UOB

EUR/USD scope for a test of 1.1930 – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
The pair could extend the upside to the 1.1930 in the near term, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Expectation for a higher EUR was wrong as it dropped to hit an overnight low 1.1825. The recent upward pressure has eased and the current movement is viewed as part of a consolidation phase. In other words, EUR is expected to trade sideways, likely between 1.1800 and 1.1870”.
“There is not much to add as we continue to hold the view that the current recovery in EUR has room to extend higher to 1.1930. While it is early days still, the odds for a sustained move above 1.1930 have improved. Overall, this pair is expected to stay underpinned in the coming days as long as the key short-term support at 1.1760 is intact. On a shorter-term note, 1.1810 is already a strong support”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.