EUR/USD: Scope for 1.1495 as near-term USD weakness is expected to peter out – Commerzbank

EUR/USD managed to rise above 1.17 on Tuesday and Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, believes the pair is executing a return to point of break out. The upmove should fade at the 1.18 downtrend and a fall to the 1.1495 is likely.
Key quotes
“EUR/USD is seeing a small rebound. We suspect that it is executing a return to point of break out from a top. In which case we should see the rally struggle 1.1755/67 and remain contained by the short-term downtrend at 1.1800. We should then see renewed weakness towards 1.1523, the 38.2% retracement and then the March high at 1.1495 (this is also the measurement down from the top).”
“There is an outside chance that losses could extend to the 200-day ma at 1.1245, but that is not our favoured scenario.”
“The short-term downtrend guards 1.1870/1.1971 and only above here will re-target the 1.2014/15 region.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1750 after the debate, ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1750, pressured as the market mood has soured following the chaotic US presidential debate. ECB President Lagarde is set to speak.
GBP/USD pressured amid risk-off mood, after UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.28 as the dollar strengthens after the presidential debate. UK GDP was upgraded to -19.8% in the final read for Q2 and markets are awaiting Brexit developments.
Gold pullback from $1,900 highlights immediate rising wedge
Gold snaps two-day winning streak following its pullback from $1,899.38. The yellow metal recently dropped after the US presidential debate questioned market sentiment. Bulls need a clear break beyond September 22 for confirmation.
Forex Today: Dollar rises after an ugly presidential debate, US data, end-of-month flows eyed
The first presidential debate descended turned ugly and President Trump's refusal to say he would accept the election results is weighing on the market mood. ADP Non-Farm Payrolls, final US GDP stands out as September draws to an end.
WTI drops to fresh lows near $39.70 ahead of API
Prices of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil broke below the $40.00 mark per barrel and slipped back to the $39.70 region on Tuesday.