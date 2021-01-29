EUR/USD risks extra losses below 1.2050 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group noted EUR/USD faces a potential deeper pullback below the 1.2050 level.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘the bias remains on the downside even though 1.2050 is a solid support and may not be easy to crack’. However, EUR recovered quickly after touching a low of 1.2079 (high has been 1.2141). Downward pressure has eased and for today, EUR is likely to trade sideways, expected to be within a 1.2085/1.2150 range.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We have held the same view since last Friday (22 Jan, spot at 1.2165) where we expect EUR to ‘trade between 1.2080 and 1.2250 for a period of time’. Since then, EUR has traded mostly sideways but it dropped sharply to 1.2056 yesterday. Shorter-term downward momentum is improving and the risk is shifting to the downside. That said, EUR has to close below 1.2050 before a sustained decline can be expected. The odds for such a move are quite high unless EUR moves above 1.2180 within these few days. Looking ahead, the next support below 1.2050 is at 1.2000.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is German GDP data and how could it affect EUR/USD?
EUR/USD is battling 1.2100 amid downbeat mood-led US dollar recovery. A big beat on expectations may put a bid under the euro, helping EUR/USD hold the key support at 1.2050. That level is currently housing the daily chart head-and-shoulders neckline support.
GBP/USD bounces off intraday low to regain 1.3700, focus on vaccine jitteres, Gamestop and China
GBP/USD stays red despite recent bounce off 1.3695. UK adds UAE, Burundi and Rwanda to its coronavirus travel ban list amid dip in the virus-led death toll, rise in infections. Trading restrictions, China’s warning to Taiwan and Novavax vaccine are extra catalysts to watch amid a light calendar day.
Brokers’ restrictions on GME and AMC set a dangerous precedent
“Reduce-only mode” is a message that shocked Robinhood traders who attempted to trade in GameStop Inc (NYSE: GME) and other companies such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) on Thursday.
Here is how the so-called “Coinbase effect” will pump any new cryptocurrency listed
Cryptocurrency listings on exchanges and particularly on large platforms like Coinbase and Binance are a big deal. The crypto market is accustomed to a new terminology referred to as the “Coinbase effect.” Investors must separate listing announcements and actual listing on Coinbase.
US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY stays directed towards seven-week-old hurdle
With the Gamestop-led trading restrictions joining China tensions, the US dollar index stays positive. DXY failed to decline below 90.40 the previous day and the bounce gained support from bullish MACD and strong RSI, in addition to the risk catalysts, to remain strong above the 90.00 threshold.