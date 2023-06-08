EUR/USD rises to six-day highs above 1.0770 as USD weakens after US data

- US Jobless Claims unexpectedly jump to the highest level since October 2021.
- The US Dollar weakens across the board after the data, with the DXY dropping below 103.50.
- The EUR/USD is moving towards last week's high, approaching 1.0800.
The EUR/USD accelerated to the upside following the release of employment data from the US. The pair is trading at 1.0770/75, the highest level since last Friday, supported by a slide of the US Dollar across the board.
Bad news for the Dollar
"The Labor Department's weekly report showed that Initial Jobless Claims jumped to 261K in the week ended June 3, which was above market expectations of 235K. It is the highest level since October 2021. The US Dollar weakened further after the data, falling to fresh daily lows against most of its rivals and US yield turned to the downside. The DXY tumbled to test weekly lows under 103.40.
The employment figures eased expectations about a potential rate hike from the Federal Reserve next week. The FOMC will announce its decision on Wednesday, and the consensus is for the Fed to keep rates unchanged.
Earlier on Thursday, data from Eurostat showed that the Eurozone economy contracted 0.1% during the first quarter, revised from 0.0%. Next Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to announce a rate hike, despite weak activity figures. As ECB President Lagarde said, inflation remains too elevated, in line with comments from other members of the Governing Council.
EUR/USD moving away from 1.0700
During the last few days, the EUR/USD has been unable to sustainably move away from the 1.0700 level. However, on Thursday, the pair appears to be breaking to the upside. Euro's momentum seems strong, and the pair is about to test last week's highs around 1.0780. Above that level, attention would turn to 1.0800/05.
The immediate support is now seen around 1.0740, followed by the 1.0700/05 area, which contains the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) in the 4-hour chart. A slide below this level would negate the current bullish bias in the short term.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0774
|Today Daily Change
|0.0075
|Today Daily Change %
|0.70
|Today daily open
|1.0699
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.077
|Daily SMA50
|1.0889
|Daily SMA100
|1.081
|Daily SMA200
|1.0512
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.074
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0668
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0779
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0635
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1092
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0635
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0713
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0696
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0665
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0631
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0593
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0736
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0774
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0808
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0800 on renewed USD weakness
EUR/USD extended its daily advance and climbed above 1.0750 in the American session on Thursday. After the data from the US showed a significant 28,000 increase in the weekly jobless claims, the US Dollar (USD) came under heavy selling pressure, providing a boost to the pair.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2500 as US Dollar extends losses
GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed above 1.2500 in the second half of the day. The US Dollar is having a hard time finding demand as investors lean toward a no change in the Fed's policy rate next week following the disappointing jobless claims data.
Gold rebounds above $1,960 as US yields retreat
Gold price stretched its rebound and rose above $1,960 on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased its daily gains and retreated below 3.8% after the stronger-than-expected increase in jobless claims, helping XAU/USD push higher.
Two key dates over the SEC request to freeze Binance assets
Crypto exchange Binance must respond to the US Securities Exchange Commission’s (SEC) order to freeze assets tied to its subsidiary Binance.US by June 12, ahead of a court hearing about the case on June 13, according to the D.C. district court schedule.
MULN still bottomless, slide reaches $0.50
Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock is trading at $0.5050 on Thursday pre-market trading at the time of writing, which would set a new all-time when Wall Street opens its session.