EUR/USD reverses early losses, focus on bond yields

- EUR/USD recovers to 1.1780 after defending support at 1.1757 in Asia.
- Dovish ECB expectations and risk-off likely to keep bond yields under pressure.
- Euro bulls may have a hard time holding on to gains during the European hours.
While EUR/USD has reversed higher from significant support, more substantial gains will likely remain elusive if the Eurozone bond yields extend Tuesday's decline.
Sellers rejected at 1.1757
The pair is currently trading at 1.1780, having defended the daily chart channel support at 1.1757 during the Asian trading hours.
On Tuesday, the shared currency fell by over 0.30% as expectations of dovish messages from the European Central Bank (ECB) and risk aversion in stock markets boosted Eurozone government bonds, pushing yields lower.
The 10-year German bond yield fell by five basis points to -0.51% on Tuesday, and its Italian counterpart declined by three basis points to 1.03%.
The yields are likely to remain under pressure on Wednesday as Asian stocks are flashing red, and oil is extending Tuesday's 6% decline. In other words, markets are likely to remain risk-averse.
Also, bond markets are likely to continue expectations of supportive messages from the ECB on Thursday. The markets expect the central bank to signal readiness to do more as inflation expectations have declined with the euro's recent strength.
All in all, the single currency may have a tough time holding on to gains seen at press time. A violation of support at 1.1757 would imply bearish reversal, as discussed early Wednesday.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1780
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.1777
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1845
|Daily SMA50
|1.1667
|Daily SMA100
|1.136
|Daily SMA200
|1.1193
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1828
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1766
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2011
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1781
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1966
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1696
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1789
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1804
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1753
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1728
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1691
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1814
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1852
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1876
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD tops 1.30 as EU sticks to Brexit talks
GBP/USD is trading above 1.30, up from the lows. The EU will not suspend Brexit talks despite new UK legislation that may violate the Withdrawal Agreement.
EUR/USD surges past 1.18 amid reports of ECB optimism
EUR/USD surged above 1.1820, as the ECB will reportedly publish optimistic forecasts. Earlier, the safe-haven dollar advanced amid the halt of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine trial.
Gold jumps to multi-day tops, around $1945-50 supply zone
A sharp intraday pullback in the USD drove some flows towards the dollar-denominated commodity. Strong opening in the US equity markets, positive US bond yields might keep a lid on any strong gains. Bulls need to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for a move to the $1970-72 area.
Binance Coin (BNB) pioneers the market recovery: Will BTC follow the lead?
Binance Coin, BNB, is one of the best-performing digital assets out of the top-10. The coin has gained over 7% in the recent 24 hours, though on a week-on-week basis, it is still in a red zone.
WTI rebounds above the $37.00 mark ahead of API
Following a test of the boundaries of the $36.00 mark per barrel, prices of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil have managed to regain some composure and advance to the area above the $37.00 level on Wednesday.