EUR/USD reverses early losses, focus on bond yields

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD recovers to 1.1780 after defending support at 1.1757 in Asia. 
  • Dovish ECB expectations and risk-off likely to keep bond yields under pressure. 
  • Euro bulls may have a hard time holding on to gains during the European hours.

While EUR/USD has reversed higher from significant support, more substantial gains will likely remain elusive if the Eurozone bond yields extend Tuesday's decline. 

Sellers rejected at 1.1757

The pair is currently trading at 1.1780, having defended the daily chart channel support at 1.1757 during the Asian trading hours. 

On Tuesday, the shared currency fell by over 0.30% as expectations of dovish messages from the European Central Bank (ECB) and risk aversion in stock markets boosted Eurozone government bonds, pushing yields lower. 

The 10-year German bond yield fell by five basis points to -0.51% on Tuesday, and its Italian counterpart declined by three basis points to 1.03%.

The yields are likely to remain under pressure on Wednesday as Asian stocks are flashing red, and oil is extending Tuesday's 6% decline. In other words, markets are likely to remain risk-averse. 

Also, bond markets are likely to continue expectations of supportive messages from the ECB on Thursday. The markets expect the central bank to signal readiness to do more as inflation expectations have declined with the euro's recent strength. 

All in all, the single currency may have a tough time holding on to gains seen at press time. A violation of support at 1.1757 would imply bearish reversal, as discussed early Wednesday. 

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1780
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 1.1777
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1845
Daily SMA50 1.1667
Daily SMA100 1.136
Daily SMA200 1.1193
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1828
Previous Daily Low 1.1766
Previous Weekly High 1.2011
Previous Weekly Low 1.1781
Previous Monthly High 1.1966
Previous Monthly Low 1.1696
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1789
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1804
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1753
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1728
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1691
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1814
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1852
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1876

 

 

Latest Forex News

